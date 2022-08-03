During June’s Summer Games Festival, we got a brief glimpse of Inflexion Games’ Victorian fantasy game The Nightingale. A few days later we were able to speak again with Aayn Flynn (who we also interviewed in January this year) to get more details on everything we saw during the Geoff Keighley event.

Specifically, when we talked about Nightingale’s world and the journey through the portal and how they were procedurally generated with the world, he told us:

“This is a universe we created ourselves, with some lessons learned from our experience making games like Mass Effect and Dragon Age. But this is our chance to create a new universe. It’s contemporary fantasy, which means it Set in an era where you’re going to see recognizable things like guns, clothing, and stuff like that. It’s a story that’s been altered, which means real-world events and characters are echoed in this world, too, It’s not entirely fictional.

We’ll also cover the survival element that permeates the gaming experience. In addition to making (worthy of a separate article), we also looked at the design of enemies and monsters in this new world. Unlike Terrans and Portals (which do generate procedurally), each creature was designed “by hand,” Flynn added.

“That’s right. We will thank our art design team for creating these creatures, they have a lot of gothic influences, they are handcrafted, we procedurally generate our environment, but not our creatures, they are hand drawn and Hand-animated and created in 3D. I think they do a fantastic job and I’m glad the creature designs resonate when they see the enemy. Kind of scary, kind of mysterious and old world in this way, and more Lots to do.

It looks like the pieces really fell where Inflexion wanted, and their first impressions of the work Nightingale did seem to be pretty positive.

