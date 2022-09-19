Cancer of the endometrium, ovary, cervix, vulva and vagina every year, all together, affects 1,300,000 women worldwide and about 18,000 in our country. They are the most frequent cancers of the female gender, yet they are also the least known and least recognized by women, therefore more at risk of late diagnosis and, consequently, of less effective treatments. On 20 September, supported by over 60 associations from 25 countries, the IV world day of gynecological cancers is celebrated, the World GO Day 2022. Promoted by EnGAGE, the European network of associations of gynecological cancer patients, this special day includes initiatives in purple (purple is the color chosen by EnGage for this day) scattered everywhere and on the web, all aimed at making women aware of these diseases: from symptoms to prevention, to treatments, and also to the rights of those who suffer from them.

World GO day, on September 20 we talk about gynecological cancers



Focus on endometrial cancer

This year’s GO Day edition (Go stands for gynecology oncology but also as an exhortation to move forward) has a particular focus on endometrial cancer, the tissue that lines the uterus internally. Endometrial cancer, which mainly affects post-menopause, represents almost all cancers of the body of the uterus and is the fourth most frequent form of cancer in the female population, after breast, colon and lung cancer. In Italy it is the third most common form of female cancer between the ages of 50 and 69, with 8,400 new cases a year, with increasing incidence rates. There are no screening tests for this cancer (such as mammography for breast cancer or a DNA test or pap test for cervical cancer).

Cancer of the neck and uterus

Cancer of the uterine cervix ranks fourth among the most common cancers in women and is the second most frequent among those between 15 and 44 years of age. In our country there are 2,400 diagnoses per year and 51,000 women living with the disease. Cervical cancer was the first cancer to be recognized by the World Health Organization as totally attributable to an infectious agent, the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), for which a vaccine is currently available.

Ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer is the eighth most diagnosed cancer among women. In Italy, 49,800 women live with a diagnosis of ovarian cancer and 5,200 are those who get sick every year: the survival of these patients at 5 years does not exceed 40%. Today we do not have screening tools for early diagnosis for this form of cancer, a disease with little recognizable and little specific symptoms, easy to confuse with other much less serious diseases, so much so that in 80% of cases the diagnosis arrives at an advanced stage. .

Tumors of the vulva and vagina

Cancer of the vulva accounts for 3-5% of cancers of the female genital tract. It is infrequent (1-2 cases per 100 thousand women), it can strike at all ages, but in most cases the diagnosis concerns elderly women. Vaginal cancer, on the other hand, is a rare disease that accounts for 3% of all carcinomas of the female genital system and mainly affects the over 60s. In Italy there are about 200 new cases of vaginal cancer per year. An HPV infection can also be at the origin of tumors of the vagina and vulva.

The initiatives: from photography to fashion shows, passing through genetic counseling

Many Initiatives in the world, we said, but also many in Italy. Where ACTO-Alliance against Ovarian Cancer, starting from September 14 and until 25, has organized events ranging from genetic counseling to walks in the vineyards (all events are listed on the association’s website at this link). Here are some of them. On 20 September ACTO Italia, in collaboration with ACTO Sicilia and with the patronage of the Lombardy Regional Council, presents the photographic exhibition “Con.TU.rbante – Just because I like it” in Milan at Palazzo Pirelli: a gallery of portraits of women with turban by Francesco Sciacca and a small collection of precious turbans, the work of the stylist Marco Strano.

Also on September 20, at the Policlinico di Bari ACTO Puglia organized a prevention open day with gynecological visits, ultrasound, oncological and genetic counseling offered free of charge; ACTO Lombardia in Milan presents the Regional Oncoaesthetics Tour at the National Cancer Institute of Milan that will touch several Lombard hospitals; Acto Piemonte organized the “Passerella per la Vita” parade in the entertainment area of ​​Piazza Polesani nel Mondo in Nichelino, a charity parade to celebrate the strength and beauty of women affected by the disease. On 22 September, two other prevention open days are planned with ACTO Puglia: at the Giovanni Paolo II Cancer Institute in Bari and at the Miulli Hospital in Acquaviva delle Fonti. Also ACTO Puglia, in the afternoon at the John Paul II Cancer Institute inaugurates the “Tree of Ideas”, an initiative conceived by ACTO Sicily to collect ideas and suggestions from patients, doctors and caregivers to improve the treatment path. Finally, on September 25th, we walk among the vineyards: ACTO Triveneto organizes the charity event “Stories of life and lives” among the vines of the magical Bellussera in Rai, in the province of Treviso, with doctors, patients, family members and caregivers.