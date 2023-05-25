The world mourns the passing of Tina Turner. Mick Jagger: «Talent without borders». Eros Ramazzotti: «Among the greatest of all time»

From the world of music to that of politics, the condolences and emotion for the disappearance of Tina Turner, the legend of music who died today at 83 after a long illness, are unanimous. Among the first to say goodbye to her colleague Mick Jagger. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” wrote the Rolling Stones frontman. «She was an incredibly talented singer and performer. She is an inspirer, a warm, funny and generous person. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her,” Jagger wrote on Twitter. To her condolences is added, among others, that of another musical icon of that period, Gloria Gaynor, singer of I Will Survive: «I am very sad to learn of the passing of Tina Turner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in music, both Banks and Black. She did with great dignity and success what few would have had the courage to do in her time and in her musical genre ».

In our land, to remember the Queen of Rock’n Roll is Eros Ramazzotti. «One of the greatest artists of all time, a great woman, a world icon has died» chirps the singer who duetted with Tina Turner on the notes of Things of life. And he adds: «Tina has been a symbol for all of us in every form, artistic and human. We lose the best, an extraordinary person. Bye Tina, I will always be grateful to you» There is no shortage of people who remember Turner outside the world of music. «Tina had a lot of energy during her shows – writes the former Lakers player Magic Johnson on Twitter – she was the one who inspired many other great entertainers such as Janet Jackson and Beyonce. Her legacy will live on through them.” Even the White House immediately wanted to comment on the disappearance of the singer, calling it “A huge loss”. “For the communities that loved her and for the music industry. She was an icon, a music icon who has performed on many stages and has experienced wonderful moments during her career », concludes the spokesperson for the US presidential residence Karine Jean-Pierre.

Read on about Open

Read also: