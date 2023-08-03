The world’s first spirit healer with his own comic series

Spiritual healer Jesus Lopez, with his own comic series, combines spiritual healing and entertainment in a fascinating way.

The Healer Jesus Lopez, Number 1

Jesus Lopez, the spiritual healer active across Europe, has taken an exciting new direction in bringing the knowledge and fascination of spiritual healing to a wide audience. As a trailblazer and pioneer, he launches a groundbreaking comic book cover series every two weeks, establishing himself as the first spiritual healer in the world to use the potential of visual art to explain spiritual healing and entertain people.

In a world where spiritual healers mainly publish their biographies or write reference books, Jesus Lopez’s approach stands out. He recognized that images speak a universal language and allow complex concepts and energetic healing methods to be conveyed in an accessible and engaging way. As early as 2015, he organized an extraordinary vernissage entitled “Buddha meets Jesus” at his center in Bergheim. The event brought together 108 impressive floating Buddhas created by the renowned artist “Eneida Perez de Lücke”. The comic cover series by Jesus Lopez and the private view “Buddha Meets Jesus” are two examples of his remarkable efforts to promote spiritual healing in an innovative way and at the same time set cultural impulses.

With each release of a new comic book cover, The Healer Jesus Lopez, presents a compelling story while presenting different aspects of spiritual healing. The artfully designed covers immediately captivate the viewer and invite them to immerse themselves in a world in which energy healing, spiritual transformation and the power of the spirit are the focus.

“This new initiative aims to help raise awareness of spiritual healing and reach young readers as well. Spiritual healing is a wonderful gift available to all of us. The combination of art and spirituality is intended to open the doors to spiritual healing, to inspire people to discover their own inner strength and embark on their own spiritual journeys,” explains Jesus Lopez.

The Healer Jesus Lopez comic cover series appears for free every two weeks on his blog. Each issue is available worldwide and the corresponding stories of the comics are also written in English. So far there is still no publisher who brings out the comics.

Spiritual healing days, individual sessions, healer training, blog author, research, comic covers and spiritual journeys by and with spiritual healer Jesus Lopez.

