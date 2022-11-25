Home Health The world’s most expensive drug approved, 3.5 million dollars per dose: which disease it can cure
The world's most expensive drug approved, 3.5 million dollars per dose: which disease it can cure

The world’s most expensive drug approved, 3.5 million dollars per dose: which disease it can cure

US Food and Drug Administration has approved the most expensive drug in the world

Approved the most expensive drug in the world. The go came from the Food and drug administration (Fda), a US regulatory body. It is about theHemgenix, a medicine to treat haemophilia B, a rare genetic disease.

