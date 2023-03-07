– Every year, dozens and dozens of they say recommended by stars or shape gurus who promise to obtain visible results in a short time. However, some of these diets can be really dangerous, not only for physical health, but also for mental health. Follow the they say of VIPs published online, without the support of a specialist, is always to be advised against.

There are some red flagred flags that signal danger and help you understand when you are in front of one dangerous diet and capable of creating damage to health even in the long run. Below we will try to understand what they are signs of a dangerous diet and what to do (really) to find a suitable diet.

Ecco what are the worst diets proposals for 2023 and why avoid them at all costs, on pain of physical and mental health.

The worst diets: the ranking of what to avoid in 2023

The they say online, in books or those proposed in TV programs make big and absurd promises, like losing too many kilos in a few, very few days. Maybe the biggest red flag is just that: if it promises too much, then it’s a miracle or a harmful diet. Another red flag is the case of an unbalanced diet, that is monothematic. In the list of worst diets of 2023 these are well represented.

The best diets in the world they always remain the same, recommended for years, enriched, updated and which do not take anything away from the daily diet, but limit, advise and support – when possible – with sporting activity. Among the best diets ever, therefore also of 2023, we find for example the Mediterranean diet, the Flexitariana and the Dash. However, even these must be followed under the supervision of an expert.

But they are worst diets of 2023 those we are interested in dealing with, because it is from these that we must stay away.

Here is a ranking of worst diets of 2023:

the Keta diet low in carbohydrates and high in fat;

low in carbohydrates and high in fat; the Atkins diet which eliminates fruit and vegetables and increases the consumption of animal proteins;

which eliminates fruit and vegetables and increases the consumption of animal proteins; the the diet of Optavia low in carbohydrates and based on packaged products;

low in carbohydrates and based on packaged products; the diet SlimFast has an expensive starter kit and is at high risk for eating disorders;

has an expensive starter kit and is at high risk for eating disorders; the raw food dietlow in calories.

Attention: any diet must be started alongside a specialist, who will follow the path during and after weight loss or gain.

Why never follow a “miracle” diet: all the reasons

Following a diet means starting a healthy journey with the clear aim of returning to a certain weight. L’goal is not to lose weight – it may happen that you have to follow a diet to put on pounds instead of taking them off – for aesthetic purposes, but for medical purposes. A diet found on the internet and started without medical support can apparently bring results from an aesthetic point of view (that is, it allows you to lose many kilos in a short time), but it could have serious consequences for health.

Online there are diets that promise a dream or a miracle, like fitting into a wedding dress a few sizes smaller in three to four days. The goal could also be achieved, but at what cost? In fact, the consequences could be quite serious. It starts from the risk of regaining all the pounds lost in a short time, to the more serious risk of having food shortages.

A wrong diet, carried out without the help of a specialist, can have negative effects on the body even in the long run. In addition to physical harm, psychological consequences may arise, which if left unchecked can lead to food disorders. Famous diets are often marketing works created to make money for the face of the diet campaign. It is essential to think about health, physical and mental, before aesthetics and to approach the diet with the help of a specialist.