The worst mistakes everyone makes

There are many things you can do to keep your hair shiny and healthy and improve your hair care routine. But there are also some common hair care mistakes that ruin hair and damage hair structure. We’ve compiled a list of the worst of them that you absolutely must avoid.

What are the most common mistakes that ruin hair?

The hair care mistakes result in damaged strands that lack moisture, shine and more. We introduce you to the most common mistakes you should stop making to keep your hair in top condition.

Washing your hair too often

The optimal number of hair washes is 2-3 times a week. Washing your hair more often upsets the natural oil balance and can cause the scalp to produce more oil or leave the hair dry and dehydrated. But washing your hair too infrequently also has negative effects. The accumulation of dirt and oils causes the pores of the scalp to become clogged, which can sometimes lead to hair loss. Stick to the optimal number to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

Ruin Hair: Towel dry

Towel drying your hair might seem like a good idea, but it depends on how you do it. If you rub it vigorously with the towel, the wet strands, which are very elastic and delicate, can easily break. It’s best to use a cotton t-shirt or a microfiber hair wrap, twisted into a not-too-tight towel turban, to get the moisture out of your hair. Or just let your hair air dry if you have the time.

Brush or comb wet hair

The wet hair is much weaker and particularly prone to breakage. Brushing or even finger combing your wet hair will cause severe hair breakage and unnecessary hair loss. To prevent this, brush them before you take a shower or wait until they are almost completely dry after a shower.

Going to bed with wet hair

A long shower before bed is so relaxing. But when you go to bed with wet hair, the combination of moisture and the warmth of the pillow creates the perfect breeding ground for the fungi and bacteria that can lead to dandruff and other scalp disorders. Always dry your hair before going to bed to avoid further problems and keep your hair healthy.

Using too much dry shampoo

Dry shampoo helps to instantly make unwashed hair look more voluminous, thicker and less greasy. However, using too much of it can do more harm than good as it doesn’t actually remove the impurities and clogs the hair follicles. Try reducing your use of dry shampoo to once a week to avoid further ruining your hair.

Styling hair in tight hairstyles too often

Updo hairstyles and ponytails are all the rage right now. However, the bad news is that these looks ruin the hair. They contribute to the hairline receding and dents appearing in the hair. Because of this, it is important to try to change up your hairstyle every now and then and not wear these trendy looks every day. Also, make sure to always let your hair dry before putting it in a ponytail or bun.

Not providing enough moisture to the hair

Dry hair is one of the main reasons for hair breakage. If you suffer from dry or damaged hair, use a deep conditioner to add extra nourishment and moisture to your hair.

Always apply conditioner to the lengths of the hair only because hair near the ends is older, drier and needs more conditioning. Avoid the roots of the hair as this will create excess oil and damage the hair.

Forget the heat protection

Heat protection is essential when styling with heat tools to form a protective layer between the hair and the extreme heat. The best thing about these products is that they not only protect the hair but also make it look smooth and shiny. Make sure your product is fully absorbed into the hair before using the hot tool. And, of course, don’t forget about UV protection, as exposure to the sun can also damage hair.

Use cotton pillowcases

Most people sleep on cotton pillowcases as they are the cheapest. However, cotton is absorbent and absorbs all of the natural oils from your skin and hair. Luckily, there is an easy fix to this problem.

It’s best to opt for silk or satin pillowcases, which have a smooth surface that reduces tangles and knots during the night and helps retain moisture.