the wrath of the sister and solidarity of the fans

“For you my friends, for you my friends who always follow me, always and forever, see you, of course, in September”. The last words of Barbara D’Urso at the end of the last season of Afternoon 5, were a goodbye to a very loyal audience who, despite the rumors that chase each other around you, seemed to meet on the same network, at the same time, at the end of the summer, as has been the case for 15 years now. Today we know that the presenter sinned in that moment of trust.

With a meager press note, yesterday afternoon, Mediaset has formalized thefarewell of D’Urso to the afternoon slot of Canale 5. A few lines to announce something that, for better or for worse, distorts the network’s daytime, and erases a presence to which a large audience was accustomed. “Canale 5 and Barbara d’Urso have agreed that from next season the artist will no longer host Afternoon 5″, reads the press release, issued three days before the presentation of the new schedules, scheduled for Tuesday, when it will be revealed who will replace Barbara D’Urso in what for many years was his range. According to the Davidemaggio portal, a name credited with the ‘succession to the throne’ would be that of Myrta Merlinonew purchase in Mediaset house.

Behind the decision, which would be consensual, not to renew the mandate of Barbara D’Urso and her Afternoon Five, there would in fact be the much broader project, carried out by Pier Silvio Berlusconi, in the name of greater sobriety of his televisions. It seems that infotainment, that hybrid that mixes black and pink news, ferocious stories and the gossip world, which has marked the last decades of television and of which D’Urso is one of the Italian queens, would be considered by the owner of Mediaset by now a outdated model, and that we are therefore working to change direction.

After the announcement by Mediaset that presents the decision as consensual, in full agreement, between the company and the artist, Barbara D’Urso has not commented on the story in any way on her social channels. To say something that ‘denies’ the fact that the decision was totally shared, she thought about it the host’s sisterDaniela, who tweeted: ” SOLIDARITY. POINT. AND LET’S MAKE NOISE. FUCK!”, launching the hashtag #iostoconbarbaradurso and retweeting various messages from fans, all of the same tenor, such as the one that reads: “Solidarity to a woman who has always respected the company that until three years ago aired it at every hour of the day and even in the midst of the pandemic. You will always be THE host, not just any. We wish you new projects.”

Ma what will Barbara D’Urso do without the daily commitment on Canale 5? Rumors and indiscretions chase each other very fast in these hours. There are those who speak of his possible participation as a juror in the next edition of Dancing with the Starswho sees her already ready to move too, together with other big names, to Discovery, which in this season of Rai and Mediaset earthquakes is playing the part of the third party that enjoys between the two litigants, while surely it is already known that the presenter, as an actress, in the coming months she will be engaged in tournament theatrical of Double cab . What is certain, as underlined by yesterday’s press release, is that D’Urso is bound by contract to Mediaset until December 2023.