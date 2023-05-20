the writer of “Money” and “The arrow of time” was 73 years old – breaking latest news

The British writer Martin Friends died at the age of 73 in Lake Worth (Florida), where he lived. The news was confirmed by his wife, the writer Isabel Fonseca, who, writes the New York Times, also revealed the cause of death: cancer of the esophagus. Amis wrote a number of novels of great importance, considered among the best expressions of British postmodern literature.

Along with Salman Rushdie, Ian McEwan and Julian Barnes, Martin Amis he was among the authors who defined the British literary scene of the 1980s. Among his most celebrated works, the novel Money (1984) e The arrow of time (1991). In these hours Martin Amis is protagonist in Cannes, through the film The Zone of Interest by British director Jonathan Glazer, an adaptation of his 2019 novel of the same name.