The WYD Vigil, the Pope to young people: joy is missionary, take it everywhere

One and a half million young people took part in the evening meeting in Lisbon’s Tejo Park. Francis asked them to help those who have fallen not to stay on the ground: “Do not be afraid, a failure is a failure only if you don’t have the strength to get back up”

We must always walk in life and if we fall we need help to get up. It is constant training because nothing in the world is free, except the love of Jesus. This is the mandate that Pope Francis entrusts to the many young people, about one and a half million, who fill the grandiose Parque Tejo in Lisbon, and who have started, already from the late morning to settle down with mats, sleeping bags, thermal blankets but also camping tents for the WYD Vigil, the penultimate act of a week of meetings on Portuguese soil. They arrived in the “Campo da Graça”, the Field of Grace, after about 8-10 kilometers of walking, peacefully but joyfully invading the streets of the capital.

Joy is missionary

In a speech that immediately becomes a dialogue with the young people, with questions from Francis who solicits answers from an attentive and ready audience, the Pontiff explains the profound meaning of Mary’s gesture, who to reach her cousin “got up and went in a hurry” despite having just received the angel’s announcement. The Madonna, underlines the Pope, “instead of thinking of her, think of the other”, her cousin, because “joy is missionary”, it is not for oneself but to bring something to others. Francis reiterates it several times, asking young people to repeat it: we need to bring joy to others, remembering that others have also prepared us to receive it. These are the people who brought light into life: parents, grandparents, friends, priests, religious, catechists, entertainers, teachers and Pope Francis asks young people for a moment of silence to remember them. They are the “roots of joy”, because the joy that must be brought must not be fleeting or momentary, but must “create roots”. And this does not happen in the confines of a library, but must be sought and discovered in dialogue with others.

Help lift those who fall

The other question the Pope asks the boys and girls of Parque Tejo is whether they have ever been tired. Sometimes it happens that you “throw in the towel” and don’t want to do anything and then you stop walking and fall. In life however failure is not the end. The important thing when, he recalls quoting a song by the Alpini, is not to “remain fallen”, closing life to hope. In that case the only thing to do is to help those who fall to get up. It is a phrase that the Pope has often repeated and which he asks young people to complete to applause: the only way to look down on a person is to help them get up.

Practice walking

To do all this, the Pope reiterates, however, training is necessary, like the kind behind a goal in a football match. “There is no course that teaches us how to walk through life”, underlines Francesco, “we learn it from our parents, we learn it from our grandparents, we learn it from our friends, holding hands”. The Pope’s invitation is to walk with a goal and to train for it every day of life, because “nothing is free. Everything is paid for”. “There is only one free thing”, he remembers: the love of Jesus. With this and with the desire to walk, the invitation to young people is not to be afraid, to look to the roots without fear .

The performance of the boys for the Vigil of the WYD

The spectacle of the Vigil of the WYD

In the first part of the Vigil, a performance of contemporary music and dance told the story of a young woman who let herself be challenged by God and how this changed her life, infecting everyone she met. Inspired by the motto of this WYD, “Mary got up and went in a hurry”, a parallel was shown between what is represented and the story of Our Lady. An encounter, the Annunciation, changed Mary’s life and, consequently, the history of humanity. Mary’s “yes” to God’s proposal of love inspires us to do the same: to give ourselves entirely to the Lord, entrusting our whole life to him, renouncing plans and securities, to be his instruments in God’s love story for each one our. Under the artistic direction of Matilde Trocado, the choreography represented the desire to continue praising God and serving others upon returning home. The meeting staged in the first part of the Vigil then became real and concrete in the second part, with the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

The two testimonials

Inserted in the show, two testimonies. Don Antonio Ribeiro de Matos spoke of his commitment to bringing to others the “non-fleeting” joy of finding Christ and being found by him. Jesus was always present in his life, but even as he approached the Church, he always remained focused on himself. But a car accident due to falling asleep and the fear of dying made him realize that the life he lived “wasn’t worth it”. So he entered the seminary the following year, in 2019, to then be ordained a priest. “In my fragility”, explained Don Antonio, “I was able to recognize how much Jesus and the Church love me and walk with me and the desire to bring this experience to others has grown”. Marta is instead 18 years old and comes from Cabo Delgado, in northern Mozambique, for five years the scene of the barbarism of armed groups and extremists. After losing her father, her mother and three sisters had to flee to the forest due to the violence of terrorists. “When we were in the forest – the girl said – we prayed a lot. We have never lost faith. I was asking God to help us and remove all evil from the world and for the people who were causing this war to change their lives.” “Never, in the midst of so much suffering – she concluded – have we lost hope that one day we will rebuild our lives again”.

Some of the kids at Tejo Park

Lisbon’s welcome to young people

Before the Pope arrives, in front of the large white stage that looks like a white wave of the sea or a large sand dune, the young people who have access to the area for various reasons, meet, embrace each other, take photos with the WYD Cross background, like a couple from Poland who got married two days ago, and are in Lisbon on their honeymoon. To the left of the stage, the sectors slope down towards the Tagus estuary, crossed by a caravel flying the Portuguese flag, which looks so much like Christopher Columbus’ Santa Maria. And not far away stands the imposing structure of the Vasco de Gama bridge. In the front rows, a blue and yellow flag of Ukraine also flies.

The wait

Around 6 pm, on the Trancao river, which divides the Tejo Park in two, the symbols of the WYD arrived, the Cross and the Icon of the Madonna Salus Populi Romani, accompanied by various other decorated boats. The WYD hymn “Felizes” by the Jesuit priest Miguel Pedro Melo, set to music by Miguel Tapadas, is not to be missed. Air Force fighter jets tear through the sky as the Pope arrives on stage. The City of Lisbon has set up another space in the center of Lisbon, at the Terreiro do Paço, offering almost three thousand seats and giant screens for those, especially the elderly, who cannot go to Parque Tejo to be able to attend tonight’s vigil and Mass tomorrow morning. A space equipped with three giant screens and 2,900 chairs.

