the yellow of the killer’s two phone calls. “She defended herself from the stab wounds”

The secrets between Michelle Causo and her new friend in the chats of their mobile phones. And also in other mobile phones that are now being analyzed by the police to extrapolate the messages that contain the platforms most used by the very young. On TikTok, Instagram, but also Telegram and other quick-delete channels. Investigations to find confirmation of what was told by ODS, 17, with a precedent for assaulting a peer, detained in the juvenile reception center at Portuense, where today he will receive a visit from the investigating magistrate of the Juvenile Court for the hearing to validate the arrest for aggravated manslaughter. It is not clear whether the young man, on whom the clues weigh like boulders after being seen pushing the cart with Michelle’s body for 350 meters through the streets of Primavalle in the early afternoon of last Wednesday, will decide to answer the judge’s questions.

Killed with six stab wounds

The version of the debt of 40 euros, perhaps less, that he would have had with the young woman, who went to his house to recover the money, could cost him the aggravating circumstance of futile reasons. The autopsy, performed yesterday at the forensic medicine institute of the Gemelli Polyclinic, confirmed that Michelle was hit by six stab wounds: in the back, abdomen and neck. There are no signs of sexual violence but wounds on the hands with which she tried to parry the blows. If the sequence is confirmed by the investigations of the Flying Squad, then the 17-year-old student of the “Gassman” high school – with a “strong character, but also physically ready to defend herself, because she had done boxing”, say her friends – would have been treacherously attacked, behind, perhaps in the kitchen of the small apartment in via Giuseppe Dusmet, where ODS received his visit shortly after 11 on Wednesday. She doesn’t rule out after two phone calls from the boy who would have urged her to go to him. This is supported by the relatives of the victim.

Unpremeditated murder?

A trap? Also for the family and for Flavio, Michelle’s boyfriend, she would have gone exactly like this, with the situation precipitated when the 17-year-old attempted a sexual approach rejected by her friend. For the police, all this has to be proven: at the moment there are no elements that could suggest a homicide after an attempted sexual assault. Nor to the fact – still hypothesized by Flavio – that there were other people in the apartment.

The young man’s behavior after the crime, as well as the awkward attempt he would have made to clean up the apartment before his mother’s return home – not to mention the hallucinating walk with the supermarket trolley to the dumpsters in via Stefano Borgia – suggest to an unplanned crime. A sudden, unpremeditated gesture, perhaps at the height of an argument over the money demanded by the young woman, connected to a scenario yet to be evaluated.

The memory of his grandfather, a former non-commissioned officer of the Finance

Michelle would have been taken by surprise by the attitude of the same age, “an infiltrator in the circle of her friendships”, says the grandfather of the victim, Elio Bertoneri, who lived with his niece and mother. «He was my flower», recalls the former non-commissioned officer of the Guardia di Finanza, destroyed by the second mourning in seven months after losing his wife to a serious illness.

ODS would have been under the influence of drugs, possibly even hallucinogens. Drugs were allegedly found in the house that he did not have time to hide. To clarify what he did in the three hours of hole of this story, between 11.30 and 14.30 on Wednesday, from when Michelle arrived at her house to when passers-by saw him with the trolley. Borrowed from the owner of a nearby mini market, unaware of everything, after leaving the young girl’s body at home.