The yellow weather alert continues throughout Puglia: more rain and thunderstorms

Yellow weather alert across Puglia due to hydrogeological risk starting at 20:00 this evening (Sunday 16 April) and for the following 24 hours. According to the weather report, issued by the Regional Civil Protection Department, “scattered to widespread precipitation is expected, including downpours or thunderstorms, with generally moderate cumulative quantities”.

“The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, possible hailstorms and gusts of wind”.







