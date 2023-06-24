the youtuber of The Borderline investigated for road homicide for the accident in Casal Palocco

Nine days later Matteo Di Pietro was arrested. Since yesterday, the twenty-year-old youtuber who, driving the Lamborghini SUV on June 14, in Casal Palocco, a residential district of Rome, overwhelmed the Smart, killing little Manuel Proietti, has been under house arrest. The 5-year-old boy died shortly after the accident in hospital and now Proietti, accused of vehicular homicide and injuries to his mother and little sister, is at home: contacts with the outside world are prohibited, not even through those social networks that seemed to have made the fortune of the suspect and his group “TheBorderline” and which now, however, represent an abyss as well as a point of no return for the family members of the little victim.

Di Pietro and some of his friends were on the off-road vehicle to win a “challenge” a crazy challenge followed by thousands of followers: live for 50 consecutive hours in a Lamborghini. Hours and hours at the wheel without ever stopping. At 15.45 nine days ago the violent accident at the intersection of via Archelao di Mileto and via di Macchia Saponara. For the child, affected by very serious internal injuries, all aid was useless.

THE STOP

The Rome prosecutor’s office had already requested the precautionary measure in prison in the days immediately following the tragedy. The investigating judge accepted the prosecution of the prosecutors, but ordered house arrest for Di Pietro: the precautionary requirements would be linked to the risk of evidentiary pollution, secondly to the possible recurrence of the crime, but also to the risk of escape of the only suspect . Even if the position of the other boys, who were traveling on the Lamborghini, is being examined by the investigators. For Di Pietro, who was driving the fireball (capable of burning up to 200 kilometers per hour, but rented by a novice driver who could not exceed one hundred on the motorway), the risk remains that he could try to escape justice and, above all, to act to pollute the investigation. Moreover, the internal SD memory card, precious for reconstructing the dynamics of the collision, would have already disappeared from the GoPro camera mounted on the car. His lawyer, the lawyer Francesco Consalvi, however, denies that Di Pietro “has ever left or intends to evade the investigation”.

The provision is based on the initial information sent by the police and subsequently by the carabinieri and on the elements gathered immediately after the investigations. The outcome of the drug test to which the boy was subjected at the Grassi hospital in Ostia and from which the presence of cannabinoids in the blood emerged. Circumstance on which the investigators have ordered “second level” insights, i.e. further analyzes capable of being able to crystallize the quantity and when the assumption of the narcotic substance by the youtuber dates back. Elements useful to consolidate the arrest request could have come from the testimonies of the people who rushed immediately after the impact and from the first analyzes of the cameras present in the area. Some inhabitants said that the five aboard the fireball continued to film the scene even after the dramatic impact. Not only. The prosecutor has entrusted a maxi consultation on the mobile phones of all TheBorderline who were on board.

Finally, the results of the tests on dynamics and speed will arrive in the coming weeks. Certainly not at the 30 km/h imposed by the signs. According to witnesses it went to at least “three times as much”. Di Pietro will be heard in the next few days for the guarantee questioning. Tomorrow evening, however, at 19 in Casal Palocco family, friends and ordinary citizens will remember Manuel and ask for justice for him with a torchlight vigil.

