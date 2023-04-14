The Zoosafari of Fasano, in the province of Brindisi, takes sides against the killing of the bear Jj4, responsible for the death of the 26-year-old runner Andrea Papi. The structure has in fact declared that it is ready to welcome the animal. “Following tragic events that saw the death of the young runner from an attack by a she-bear and the decision to kill the same, the Zoosafari of Fasano, in the person of the sole administrator, expresses condolences to the family – we read in the announcement made on social network – and not agreeing with the option of killing it makes itself available, if necessary, to welcome the she-bear, possibly building a special structure from scratch, after consulting the competent authorities». Even the mayor of the Apulian town made it known, through a letter sent to the president of the province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, that he “proudly shares the ZooSafari proposal”, further adding that he is “available for any form of collaboration between the entities concerned » writes Francesco Zaccaria. “We are heartbroken by the tragic and untimely death of the young Andrea Papi who caused unanimous and sincere dismay”, continues the mayor of Fasano, who invites the institutions of the Province of Trento to evaluate the proposal that comes from the province of Brindisi. The problem, in fact, explains Zaccaria “could be above all bureaucratic because moving a she-bear from Trentino to Puglia involves a series of complex tasks”. Despite the bureaucratic obstacle, however, “the reception of the bear – he explains – would be assisted by every protection and safeguard that the case requires, both for the specimen and for the other animals housed and for the destination that the structure has” . In fact, there would be space to welcome the bear: the Zoosafari is a structure, «second in Europe in size – recalls the mayor – which has stood out since its foundation for the full implementation of a management model for its guests which guarantees in the first place respect for dignity in an environment that faithfully reproduces the characteristics of the various species hosted».

