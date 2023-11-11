Then, the detachment of life supports began. Pope Francis: close to the family

Listen to the audio version of the article

The machinery that keeps little Indi Gregory, the 8-month-old English girl suffering from a very serious mitochondrial disease, alive were disconnected on the afternoon of Saturday 11 November. The little girl is in a hospice, whose name has not been disclosed, and is still alive. This was made known by the lawyer Simone Pillon who, together with the spokesperson of Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus Jacopo Coghe, is in contact with the English lawyers and the little girl’s family. Dean Gregory, Indi’s father, explained that her daughter was taken off the ventilator and placed on “an oxygen mask that she will be able to keep on for a week.” “I hope – he added – that my warrior survives until Monday”, added Dean, who says he is “destroyed and angry” because “the United Kingdom has sentenced a little girl who is still alive to death instead of accepting the offer of the Italy to treat it at no cost to the British government.”

The words of the lawyer

The day’s progress was made clear by the lawyer Simone Pillon who, together with the spokesperson for Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus Jacopo Coghe, is following the developments on the Italian side of the story, in contact with the English lawyers and the little girl’s family , and that he had said that the machinery could be removed in the morning (11am English, 12pm Italian). Little Indi Gregory has been transferred to the hospice identified for suspension of life support and the procedures are underway, the lawyer confirmed.

The Pope clings to Indi’s family, prays for them

Pope Francis also intervened, and «is close to the family of little Indi Gregory, to her father and mother, prays for them and for her, and addresses his thoughts to all the children who in these same hours throughout the world live in the pain or risk their lives due to illness and war”. This is what the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, communicated.

Codacons is appealing

On the case of Indi Gregory, Codacons presented an urgent appeal this morning to the Civil Court of Rome, asking the judges to order the suspension of the detachments of the machinery that keeps the little girl alive. According to the association’s appeal, the Italian citizenship granted to Indi and the guarantee of specialist care in our country would fully legitimize the Italian judges to express their opinion on the case. «The decision of the British High Court which rejected the appeals of Indi’s parents violates the art. 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights pursuant to which “Every individual has the right to life, freedom and security of his person” – writes Codacons in the appeal – Art. 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights which provides for the right to life pursuant to which “Every person’s right to life is protected by law. No one may be intentionally deprived of his life, except in execution of a capital sentence pronounced by a court, in case the crime is punishable by law with such punishment”.