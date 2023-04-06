Hochdorf – The Swiss company Dividat AG and the medical technology manufacturer medica Medizintechnik GmbH from Hochdorf are expanding their cooperation and thus enabling a highly effective, innovative training device to take the big step onto the world stage.

Sometimes you have to dare to break new ground

It all started with the doctorate of Dr. Eva van het Reve (Dividat AG) at ETH Zurich. The aim of her research there was to validate a revolutionary training approach for patients with cognitive-motor impairments, which combines movement and thinking tasks. But it quickly became apparent that no training equipment was available on the market for this. Virtue emerged from necessity and the first prototype of today’s senso was developed.

The first research results with the senso exceeded all expectations. Thus, the decision for subsequent research projects and the further development of the prototype up to a market-ready product was only the logical consequence. After going through several stages of development and a large number of other studies, today’s senso is a unique training device that leaves nothing to be desired in terms of scientific evidence and technical requirements.

Joris van het Reve (CEO Dividat AG): “We are very pleased to have a long-term partner at our side in THERA-Trainer, who has recognized the genius of this training approach. Thanks to THERA-Trainer’s international sales network, we can offer our patients around the world optimal therapy with the senso.”

Body and mind are the supporting pillars for safe movements

All movements in our everyday life can only be realized through a fine interaction of the musculoskeletal system, the sensory perceptions and the central nervous system. If there are disturbances in one of these subsystems or in their interaction, movements can no longer be carried out in a targeted manner. Movement disorders of the lower extremities in particular can lead to falls with serious health consequences, which also put a heavy strain on the health system. The best protection against serious consequences is optimal prevention.

Conventional therapeutic approaches usually focus on strengthening the musculoskeletal system and partially or completely neglect the integration of cognitive functions in movement control. However, the latest research results show that, in addition to strong muscles, their control also makes an essential contribution to fall prevention. How important cognitive training is in relation to fall prevention can be illustrated using the example of patients suffering from dementia. This patient group has a significantly increased risk of falling, which is almost exclusively due to the impairment of cognitive functions.

Peter Kopf (CEO THERA trainer) explains it like this: “Imagine you are standing at a busy intersection. In your hand a bag with purchases. A crowd of people next to you. It’s loud, it’s hot and you’re exhausted. Due to your age, your vision and hearing are limited. Crossing the street safely would require undivided focus on your gait. It is precisely in these situations that more falls occur, since you are flooded with external stimuli and you can no longer concentrate on the essentials, walking safely on the street. This is where the THERA-Trainer senso comes into play, which specifically combines and trains the combination of movements and simultaneous cognitive stimuli.”

The key to the proven high training efficiency of the THERA-Trainer senso lies in precisely this combination of thinking and movement tasks. The unique combination simulates the multi-tasking requirements of everyday life on a playful basis. The resulting synergy effects at the neuronal level ascribe a significantly higher effectiveness to this training approach than other conventional concepts. This benefits in particular groups of people who are confronted with limitations in cognitive functions, the musculoskeletal system or their interaction due to aging processes, illnesses or accidents.

Current research results show a significant reduction in the risk of falling in patients with cognitive or motor impairments after training with the THERA-Trainer senso, an improvement in cognitive functions (reaction time, memory performance, etc.) and a strengthening of the musculoskeletal system. Training with the senso goes far beyond static weight-shifting exercises. Due to its unique design, stepping exercises can also be practiced and the flat entrance even allows use with a wheelchair. The high measurement accuracy of the force sensors installed in the THERA-Trainer senso also allows clinical balance tests to be carried out.

An enrichment for patients and clinics

The rehabilitation market is facing unprecedented challenges. An aging population combined with staff shortages and inevitable cost savings are forcing therapists and rehabilitation facilities to rethink training concepts and break new ground. New technology can play a key role in this.

This paradigm shift must not have a negative impact on the treatment of the patient, who must continue to be the focus of all considerations. With the help of a targeted use of technology such as the THERA-Trainer senso, not only the therapy can be enriched, but also relieve therapists. In addition to the outstanding training effects, the senso also impresses in everyday clinical practice with its very simple operation and the challenging training character. After a short briefing, patients can train independently on the device through user identification via an RFID wristband and are continuously motivated by playful training content and the display of the training progress. Thanks to an intelligent logarithm, the difficulty of the training session is constantly and automatically adapted to the patient’s ability. In this way, a demanding training level can be guaranteed and overloading can be avoided even without the constant monitoring of the therapist.

Sabine Lamprecht (physiotherapist M.Sc. Neurorehabilitation, HSH Lamprecht GbR): “With the THERA-Trainer senso, I was even able to motivate patients who actually couldn’t be motivated.”

THERA-Trainer

Under the THERA-Trainer® brand, medica Medizintechnik GmbH develops, produces and sells professional products and robotic-supported complete solutions for the lower extremities worldwide. THERA-Trainer thus transfers current scientific findings for all phases of neurological and geriatric rehabilitation to everyday therapeutic work. Around 130 dedicated employees work passionately every day to set new standards and make “life in motion” a reality. With over 70,000 devices installed in over 70 countries, THERA-Trainer is one of the world market leaders. The family business was founded in 1990 and is based in Hochdorf in Upper Swabia.

Caption: The THERA-Trainer senso is a highly efficient training device to improve mental and physical performance and reduce the risk of falling. Numerous scientifically validated training programs are available. Intelligent algorithms automatically adapt the games to individual performance. The trainer can be used by pedestrians and wheelchair users.

