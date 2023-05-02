Therabody appoints Jim Allwein as Chief Financial Officer

Therabody

The leading wellness technology provider continues to strengthen its leadership team with leaders from the health and wellness industry.

Therabodythe global pioneer in the field of wellness technology, has the financial specialist Jim Allwein appointed Chief Financial Officer. Allwein brings more than 25 years of financial management experience to the Therabody team, as well as extensive experience in finance, technology, and health and wellness. This move comes as the company expands its product offering beyond muscle recovery to include everyday health and wellness.

Allwein has a proven track record of driving financial success and operational excellence across a wide variety of industries and businesses. He brings his expertise in management, planning, governance, procedures and compliance to achieve sustainable growth and value for stakeholders. Prior to joining Therabody, Allwein held leadership positions at Atkins (now Simply Good Foods), Great Brands of Europe/Danone International Brands, Acirca-Walnut Acres, Hitachi America and most recently Vital Nutrients. For the past 4 years he has been a financial advisor at North Castle Partners, a leading mid-market private equity firm, managing financial transitions following acquisitions. As CFO of Atkins between 2006 and 2015, Allwein spearheaded the company’s successful financial turnaround, which resulted in doubling sales, tripling earnings and eventual sale.

“We are excited to have a proven and experienced leader like Jim join our amazing team,” said Monty Sharma, CEO and President of Therabody. “As an avid user of our products, including the Theragun, Jim shares our passion to help millions of people Helping consumers around the world recover faster, reduce pain and see improvements in mobility, sleep and stress.”

With Allwein as corporate controller of Acirca-Walnut Acres, the company achieved retail sales of $75 million in just its second year. Jim has extensive experience working with teams and advisors in raising and managing capital from investors and leading financial institutions. His forecasting and productivity strategies, coupled with a proven track record of implementing reliable accounting and business systems coupled with IT skills to match, match his talent for working with teams to build great brands, which he has demonstrated throughout his career after.

Therabody® is the leader in wellness technology dedicated to inspiring everyone to keep moving, both physically and mentally. The company of Dr. Jason Wersland, who created the category-defining percussive therapy device Theragun® to relieve his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident. The company’s product and content ecosystem now extends beyond muscle recovery to include hardware, proprietary software, digital content and biometrics capabilities that have proven benefits for the body and provide spirit.

Science is central to Therabody. The company’s products and services are validated by modern science and internal and external research. Therabody products and content are trusted by the medical community, leaders in the sports and beauty industries, and millions of consumers worldwide. The line is currently available in more than 60 countries, including in company-owned retail locations and at Reset®, a total body wellness and recovery center. It uses proprietary technologies and biometrics capabilities for real-time personalized therapies. For more information, please download the Therabody app for iOS or Android down, visit www.therabody.com or follow @therabody on social media.

