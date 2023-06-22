Therabody named to TIME100 list of TIME’s Most Influential Companies

Therabody

This recognition confirms that Therabody is the clear leader in wellness

Therabody, the global pioneer in wellness technology, proudly announces its inclusion in the 2023 TIME100 list of the most influential companies. The list recognizes companies that are making exceptional impact around the world.

The TIME100 list of the most influential companies is compiled using nominations from TIME’s extensive network of employees and experts, followed by rigorous ratings on key factors such as effectiveness, innovation, ambition and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 companies leading the way in shaping a transformative path for the future. Therabody’s presence on this prestigious list solidifies its position as a leader in wellness technology and demonstrates the company’s advances in providing pain solutions that go beyond what is professionally accessible.

Indeed, Therabody is revolutionizing modern health and wellness through its research and science-backed technologies, making it accessible to as many people as possible while earning the trust of health professionals and individuals seeking advanced wellness solutions. By delivering personalized solutions to pain, performance, sleep, stress, and beauty, Therabody empowers individuals to improve their overall well-being through a variety of products and services (e.g., consumer devices, whole-body health centers, and content ) lead a healthier life.

“Therabody’s Theragun has transformed the way we treat muscle pain by making massage guns previously reserved for athletes and healthcare professionals more widely available. But the company is still in its infancy,” explains TIME magazine.

Therabody’s commitment to innovation and growth has garnered widespread recognition, receiving more than 20 prestigious awards over the past few years.

“We are honored to be recognized by TIME100 as one of the most influential companies. At Therabody, we believe everyone deserves access to innovative wellness solutions that help them move better – and feel better. This recognition reinforces our determination to continue pushing boundaries, conducting cutting-edge research and collaborating with industry leaders to make wellness more accessible and impactful for people around the world,” said Monty Sharma, CEO and President of Therabody.

Therabody’s journey has been marked by remarkable achievements and the company remains committed to progress. With a deep sense of responsibility for its impact on the industry, Therabody remains committed to expanding the availability of its products, investing in research and development, and fostering partnerships to create innovative technologies that will transform the future of wellbeing around the world will design.

About Therabody:

Therabody® is the leader in wellness technology dedicated to inspiring everyone’s body and mind and empowering them to keep moving. The company was founded by Dr. Jason Wersland, who invented the category-defining percussion therapy massager Theragun® to relieve his own debilitating pain following a traumatic accident. The company’s product and content ecosystem has expanded beyond muscle recovery into hardware, proprietary software, digital content and biometrics, all of which have proven benefits for the mind and body.

Science is in Therabody’s DNA. The products and services are validated using modern science combined with internal and external research. Therabody products and content are trusted by the medical community, leading sports and beauty companies, and millions of consumers around the world. The line is currently available in more than 60 countries, including in company-owned retail locations and at Reset®, a total body wellness and recovery center. Proprietary technologies and biometric functions are used for personalized real-time therapies. For more information, please download the Therabody App for iOS or Android, visit www.therabody.com or follow @therabody on social media.

