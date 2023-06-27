Therapeutic horticulture in Verduno Radiotherapy. “Patients are happier if they take care of another living being” [FOTO]

A nature that is not just an aesthetic embellishment, but that becomes a tool in the patient’s healing journey and an improvement in the working conditions of employees.

With these aims, the Alba-Bra Hospital Foundation, within a larger project called “Nature in the hospital and the hospital in nature”, has created therapeutic gardens, one in the Radiotherapy appurtenances, one in Psychiatry and one outside in front of the morgues.

Dialogue and comparison has made it possible to make them protagonists of initiatives that envisage the active participation of the patient. “During the creation of the gardens there were focus groups and important discussions with healthcare personnel to understand the needs and requirements of patients – explains Dr. Paola Malvasio, director of the Presidium -. With Dr. Teresa Monchiero we then participated in the first level master’s degree in Therapeutic Horticulture in Bologna. Thus three projects were born, one in Radiotherapy, one in Psychiatry and one within the Casa della Salute of Cortemilia. In Radiotherapy, a hydroponic culture system was created, which made it possible to carry out sowing, transplanting and plant care operations, in complete safety, also in relation to the clinical conditions of the patients”.

The project also allows observation, maintenance and recognition of the plants, explains Dr. Malvasio: “We have advantages with this type of plant, we can do transplants, see the growth of the plants, we can cure them and we feel the flowing water. The main activity program was joined by other workshops for interacting with plant elements: from shelling the lavender to making scented envelopes and soaps, cuttings in pots, transplanting bulbs with the main aim of distracting users from the recurring thought of their own state of health and treatment cycle. With the arrival of summer, we produced salads and parsley which, once collected with the help of users, were delivered to the hospital kitchen which proposed them in the dishes served in the cafeteria. A beautiful moment of sharing and pride for everyone”.

Horticultural therapy is a support activity to conventional therapies for the care and rehabilitation of people suffering from different psychic or physical problems, but also for the training and integration into the working environment of disadvantaged people and for the well-being and improvement of quality life of every human being, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, wealth.

It is a relatively new discipline in Italy and which has an interesting history, as Dr. Teresa Monchiero points out: “Therapeutic horticulture originated in the United States as the first recovery activity for Vietnam war veterans. I, in as a gardener, I started a small experimental activity of an educational vegetable garden in a kindergarten in Canale. I was able to see the benefits it had for hyperactive children, so when I learned about the university Master’s I participated with enthusiasm because I think that professionalism always comes from training. To be called therapeutic horticulture, it needs a trained and certified professional figure because, as we have been able to ascertain, we can come from different contexts and need to merge skills with a set of knowledge health, agronomic and patient approach medicines”.

The project development process was very specific and studied in detail, as Dr. Monchiero adds: “The professional figure has an initial interview with the multidisciplinary team in each department, different needs emerge based on the user, and at that point a whole series of specific activities are planned. What allows the activation for the transition from a passive fruition to an active function is biophilia, our innate, primitive bond with the natural element. And we were able to ascertain this in the laboratories: each of us has his own relational story with the natural element, we had examples of those who went to the garden with their grandparents or worked in the countryside for a lifetime, passing through those who called themselves black thumbs, but which instead proved to be open to any type of activity. Active participation allows the activation of benefits”.

And what are the benefits and positive aspects for patients? Dr. Malvasio explains: “We are talking about reducing anxiety, stress, increasing mood, self-esteem, self-efficacy and the ability to face and manage frustration, recovering the desire to invest again in one’s life . In Radiotherapy the project has had a very positive value in relational, emotional and social fields. Group activities allow for exchange, a moment of detachment from the incessant thought of one’s illness and its consequences on the patient and his family, giving a moment of well-being, favoring the transition from being an object of care, to returning to being one who takes care of another living being. We entrusted a small plant to the care of each patient who, when he returned here, could see how it developed, stretched its roots and grew. Therapeutic horticulture techniques are employed to help participants learn new skills or regain those that are lost. Therapeutic horticulture helps improve memory, cognition, task initiation, language skills and socialization”.

This project has also had positive implications for operators, as Luca Delpiano, coordinator of Radiotherapy, recounts. “The patients opened up more and allowed us to understand their moods and some contingent difficulties they were experiencing. This activity made it possible to communicate and relate in a different way. Even the operator sheds his role and manages to be more empathetic. It is a space that can also give serenity and emotions to many of my colleagues, who, in fact, come to these gardens to enjoy a few moments of rest”.