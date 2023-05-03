Home » “Therapies continue in ordinary hospitalization” – breaking latest news
Health

“Therapies continue in ordinary hospitalization” – breaking latest news

by admin
“Therapies continue in ordinary hospitalization” – breaking latest news
Of Online editorial staff

The bulletin issued by Professor Zangrillo: “Stable and comforting clinical picture”

Professor Alberto Zangrillo, together with prof. Fabio Ciceri, issued a new one bulletin (the seventh) on the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconihospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital since 5 April for pneumonia that arose in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. The general clinical picture is “stable and comforting” and allows «the continuation in ordinary hospitalization of therapies aimed at controlling the haematological disease”.

Yesterday (Tuesday 2 May), a summit was held between all the children to evaluate the former premier’s health situation with the doctors, which in any case remains delicate.

The Knight had repeatedly made clear to various members of his party his willingness to participate, in some form, in the convention scheduled for 5 and 6 May. «He told Me expressly. “I, dear Maurizio, would like to intervene”», he had told Gasparri, but there is no information on the possible date of resignation from San Raffaele.

Article being updated…

May 3, 2023 (change May 3, 2023 | 12:43 am)

© breaking latest news

See also  who is involved and what they risk if they are not in good standing

You may also like

Cosio, fire in the night, flames in the...

Belgrade, student shoots up in an elementary school:...

Forgiving: How to learn to forgive better

Five thousand toxic substances in more than 100...

Protecting strawberries from snails: what really helps?

do this move before you eat them

German Bundestag – quality assurance in psychotherapy

“The Government has passed a decree on precariousness,...

Corona-News: State initiative on corona burdens in children...

Strength training in the gym: how to do...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy