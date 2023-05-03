“Therapies continue in ordinary hospitalization” – breaking latest news

Of Online editorial staff

The bulletin issued by Professor Zangrillo: “Stable and comforting clinical picture”

Professor Alberto Zangrillo, together with prof. Fabio Ciceri, issued a new one bulletin (the seventh) on the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconihospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital since 5 April for pneumonia that arose in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. The general clinical picture is “stable and comforting” and allows «the continuation in ordinary hospitalization of therapies aimed at controlling the haematological disease”.

Yesterday (Tuesday 2 May), a summit was held between all the children to evaluate the former premier’s health situation with the doctors, which in any case remains delicate.

The Knight had repeatedly made clear to various members of his party his willingness to participate, in some form, in the convention scheduled for 5 and 6 May. «He told Me expressly. “I, dear Maurizio, would like to intervene”», he had told Gasparri, but there is no information on the possible date of resignation from San Raffaele.

Article being updated…