The Princess of Wales on her first public outing with her husband William following the release of her brother-in-law’s memoir

From our correspondent

LONDON – “Mental therapies don’t work for some people, they aren’t for everyone”: a reference to someone? Maybe! What is certain is that the (wicked) joke escaped Kate, the Princess of Wales, on her first public outing with her husband William after the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir: and everyone knows how much the Duke of Sussex blabbered about the his psychological rehabilitation process. be that as it may, William e Kate they enjoyed arock star reception at the opening of a hospital in Liverpool: Staff and patients flocked to the balconies to see the royal couple, who were struggling to make their way through the crowd. A woman grabbed the prince’s hand and exclaimed: “Go on, go on! We in Liverpool love you!”, to which he replied with a smile: “Yes, I will”. “Obviously it was a reference to Harry – said the woman later – she knew very well what I was talking about.”

King Charles also received a warm welcome in Scotlandwhere he visited social services wearing a traditional kilt: he appeared relaxed, made jokes and even stopped for tea and biscuits.

Spare’s exit was disastrous for Harry’s popularity in Britain: now only 24% of subjects have a positive opinion of him (a drop of 6 points), while 68% have a negative opinion. Only Meghan do worse than him and, of course, the disgraced Prince Andrew, embroiled in sordid sex scandals. It should be noted, however, that the younger ones are more sympathetic towards the Dukes of Sussex, while the elders abhor them even more than Andrew. William and Kate remain very popular, and growing, surpassed in this only by the indefatigable Princess Anna; even King Charles collects a majority of positive judgments, while instead Camilla, the queen consort, continues to divide public opinion in half. However, the number of those who say they are embarrassed by the monarchy has risen slightly (from 15 to 21%).