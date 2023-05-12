Therapies with radioligands: Sifo and Aimn protagonists in Brussels

It is one of the advanced frontiers of therapeutic innovation in oncology, but requires multidisciplinarity, training and adequate structures. the Italian experiences in a workshop of the Revolution project

11 MAG – The president of the Italian Society of Hospital Pharmacy-SIFO, Arthur Knightand the president of the Italian Association of Nuclear Medicine-AIMN, Maria Louise of Rimini, took part in the Harnessing the Opportunities of Radioligand Therapies: Infrastructure and Education workshop in Brussels, which was held at the Altiero Spinelli Community Palace in front of a large group of experts and institutional representatives from all over Europe. Therapy with RadioLigands (RLT) – to which the appointment was dedicated – is one of the most advanced frontiers of oncological treatment of some tumors: by exploiting selective radiopharmaceuticals that deliver radiation directly to tumor cells, without damaging healthy cells, it represents one of the major innovations in the field of precision medicine involving nuclear doctors, clinicians and professionals of various backgrounds, including hospital pharmacists. The event attended by Cavaliere and De Rimini was part of the overall program of the SPARC Europe project and of the Revolution: Innovation in Cancer care initiative.

In Brussels, Cavaliere intervened stating: “Today we are here to talk about RadioLigands and radiopharmacy, which specifically is a specialized area of ​​our discipline: the peculiarity of radiopharmaceuticals is in fact such as to require professionalism with additional specific skills, where to all the knowledge in the field of the drug, the baggage of the pharmacist, the knowledge of the technicalities of radioactive compounds, including the part that falls within the radio-protection standards. SIFO has already recognized for several years the specificity and importance of Radiopharmacy. The innovation of RLT has confirmed and accelerated this attention that SIFO started some time ago: precisely the extreme specialization and complexity of these new therapeutic options finds in the radiopharmacist the professional figure who supports the Nuclear Doctor in the technical-scientific and clinical choices, who remains the spearhead of the process”.

The president of the Italian Association of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (AIMN), Maria Luisa De Rimini, intervened in the Belgian capital to present the White Paper on RadioLigandi Therapy (RLT), a multidisciplinary editorial project resulting from the work carried out within the Revolution Project by AIMN, with SIFO, Aifm, Aiom, Siuro and Cittadinanzattiva, demonstrating the dynamic attention that sector professionals in our country are offering to these advanced therapies. “We are faced with a truly innovative therapeutic approach of precision medicine” said De Rimini, who underlined in it the unique and specific role of the nuclear doctor and the usefulness of working in a multidisciplinary context. Indeed, thanks to nuclear medicine imaging techniques, it is now possible to select patients who can benefit from this type of therapy in a targeted way, creating the most innovative and promising model of the concept of theragnostics, i.e. the evolution of nuclear medicine thanks to the which the moment of diagnosis and that of therapy are integrated sequentially, in such a way as to make us “see what we can treat”.

An underline emerged in Brussels: the RLT must be managed and tackled competently, also paying particular attention to some critical issues to be addressed above all in terms of technological, structural and personnel adaptation, difficulties which clearly emerged from a survey conducted ad hoc by AIMN in the Nuclear Medicine Unit of the national territory on the initiative of the president herself. Correct programming in terms of personnel skills and readjustment is therefore essential both for the increase in the number of beds and for the infrastructures, with the rearrangement of spaces and routes, considering that the directives of Legislative Decree 101/2020 enable the provision of these treatments even outside the hospitalization regime, based on the exclusive criterion of the nuclear doctor, having heard the opinion of a radiation protection expert and health physicist. The adjustments highlighted by the survey (in particular the need for trained personnel, beds and adaptation of infrastructures and equipment), appear indispensable today in consideration of the marked increase in the demand for this therapy, which can be estimated in a short time on a still wider. AIMN, De Rimini confirmed, considers “equality of access for patients, without distinction throughout the national territory, as its main focus”. For this reason, the Association has also hypothesized the proposal of a model that can expand the range of availability of Nuclear Medicine Structures, uniting the network in a “hub and spoke” system model, the possibility of access under hospitalization, day hospital and outpatient, selected on the basis of the criticality of individual patients. For this purpose, the comparison made in a short time with the Institutions and the individual Regions can be very useful to guarantee the potential for maximum access to patients.

The contemporary scope of the innovation represented by radioligand therapy is so profound, as to concretely re-launch a specific training need for all the figures who are involved in it in various capacities, a need shared by the two scientific societies. “Specifically of Radiopharmacy – commented the SIFO president – if on the one hand it is desirable to strengthen teaching on radiopharmaceutical therapies in Specialization Schools, it is also advisable to establish specific post-specialization and training courses such as Masters or certified advanced training courses that cover the areas of all the disciplines involved in the RLT, to set a standard of homogeneous quality throughout the national territory of the trained professionals”.

All the Scientific Societies involved in the RLT process are called to collaborate to draw shared guidelines and the support of the Institutions is also essential to arrive at accredited training courses: “we need to arrive”, concluded Cavaliere, “at the selection of professionals and the due recognition of the skills acquired in special ‘institutionalised’ training courses, as the key to obtaining a high and uniform standard of professional quality throughout the national territory, as a guarantee of quality, safety, effectiveness and appropriateness of the assistance offer. Our commitment in this sense is in line with what is foreseen also at European level: in the context of the new European Plan against Cancer, the SAMIRA Action Plan (Strategic Agenda for Medical Ionizing Radiation Applications) is in fact envisaged, which underlines the need to increase the training of professionals in nuclear medicine and medical physics, radiotherapy and radiopharmacists, recognizing the centrality of these technologies in the fight against neoplasms”. Precisely in this spirit, SIFO has recently activated (the inauguration dates back to a few weeks ago) an Advanced Training Course in Radiopharmacy at the University of Padua, which clearly stands out from all the initiatives organized so far: it is in fact the first course sees the Faculty of Pharmacy and the Faculty of Medicine united, to underline the recognized importance of the multidisciplinary approach and the collaboration that must be established between radiopharmacist and clinician, a relationship that sees common language as the real first step in being able to integrate the different skills for the governance of one of the most important therapeutic innovations of our time.

