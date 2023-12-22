Therapy Cat and Prosthetic Leg Equal Unlikely Bond Between Animals and Humans

Therapy Cat and Amputee Find Connection

Juanita Mengel starts her day by pulling the silicone liner on her prosthetic leg out from under a warm blanket, ensuring the metal parts of the prosthesis aren’t too cold against her skin when she attaches them. Alongside her, Lola-Pearl, her 5-year-old cat missing her left hind leg, also receives special care.

Mengel and Lola-Pearl are one of 200 therapy cat teams registered in the United States through Pet Partners, a non-profit organization that forms teams of volunteers and their pets to carry out animal-assisted interventions. These teams visit hospitals, nursing homes, or schools to help with therapies and activities that improve the well-being of communities.

According to Taylor Chastain Griffin, national director of promotion of animal-assisted interventions for Pet Partners, “A therapy animal is an animal that has been evaluated based on its ability to meet new people and not only tolerate the interaction, but actively enjoy it.”

Pet Partners registers nine different species as therapy animals, including dogs, cats, horses, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, birds, mini pigs, llamas, and alpacas.

Chastain Griffin acknowledges the lack of research on therapy cats. She argues that while there are many studies on other therapy animals, there is often a “wow factor” with cats because many people do not know they exist.

Mengel knew that her cat, Lola-Pearl, would make a good therapy cat after taking her to an amputee coalition conference a month after adopting her. “She was so good with people that I knew she would make a good therapy cat,” Mengel said. “People were attracted to her, too.”

Therapy cats like Lola-Pearl inspire people to connect in ways that are not traditionally heard of in other therapy animal interventions. They bring a sense of wonder and connection to those they interact with.

This heartwarming story of a therapy cat and her amputee owner is by Patrick Orsagos / AP. Subscribe to the Al Día newsletter to receive the summary of North Texas news.

Share this: Facebook

X

