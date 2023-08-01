Home » Theras Biocare Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Theras Biocare Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3177/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14080/2022 proposed by Theras Biocare Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference of Relations Between State and Regions of the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, against the Autonomous Region of Valle D’Aosta, Piedmont Region, Lombardy Region, Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria Region, Veneto Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Tuscany Region, Lazio Region, Umbria Region, Abruzzo Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Autonomous Region of Sicily, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Marche Region.

Attachments:

Theras Biocare Srl c Ministry of Health – Lazio TAR Ordinance Sez III Quater n 3177 of 13062023.zip (ZIP 2.75 Mb)

You may also like

The Importance of Staying Hydrated in Hot Weather:...

Sleep disorders increase stroke risk! When to see...

LIVE At 12 Inter-Psg, the official matches: Inzaghi...

Gardening tips for August | > – Guide...

The heat multiplies intimate discomforts, how to recognize...

13 Essential Foods for a Healthy and Weight-Loss...

First half of 2023: Boehringer Ingelheim reports strong...

The Power of Little Moments: Finding Happiness in...

Air Liquide Medical Systems Srl / Ministry of...

eternal youth? This is what happens in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy