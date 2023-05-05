There are 46 health districts in Lazio, uneven and fragile. The Cittadinanzattiva report

They range from the Salario-Mirtense District which covers 61,522 inhabitants to District 6 of the ASL Roma 2 which assists 241,414. Among the weak points, the network of counseling centres: according to the report, at least 162 are missing. And then, a few local primary care operators, in any case more elderly than young (out of about 4,000 GPs in Lazio, over 3,000 are over 60). THE REPORT

05 MAG – “In Lazio the situation of the Health Districts and the services connected to them is in great pain. The situation of possible development given by the PNRR cannot disregard the real situation of territorial services, of the paths of integration between places of care (home, territory, hospital, residential facilities …), of active or to be activated care networks”. This is stated by the Report on Health Districts in Lazio, promoted by the regional section of Cittadinanzattiva, which to get an overview of the situation has launched an investigation and questioned the local health authorities and districts. The questionnaires collected at the ASL level were 10 out of 10 ASLs; those collected at the level of the Health District were 39 out of 46.

From the results it emerged first of allo a strong lack of homogeneity regarding the population of which the Districts are a reference. They range from a minimum of 61,522 inhabitants in the Salario-Mirtense District of the Rieti ASL to a maximum of 241,414 in District 6 in the Rome 2 ASL.

The ratio between Polyclinics and Health Districts is 3.8 Polyclinics each Health District. “The question to ask is: are there sufficient numbers compared to the needs of the population? The numerical data helps to understand. But it doesn’t tell us everything”, comments the association. The same is true for the number of Ser.D.s, which has a ratio of 1.1 per Health District. “But it is not exhaustive if it is not related to the policies and environmental scenarios that are designed, change over time and diversify the problems also linked, for example, to phenomena such as gambling addiction (on the increase) and the use of chemicals as well as “old” drugs”.

There are 57 Mental Health Centers, with a peak of 11 in the Rome 1 ASL, 9 in the Latina ASL and only 1 in the Rieti ASL.

What emerges clearly is the very weak situation of the Consultors, in total 124 in all of Lazio. “Law 34/1996 – recalls the report – provides for there to be one counseling center for every 20,000 inhabitants. Calculating that 5,714,882 inhabitants reside in Lazio, ISTAT 2021 data, there should be at least 286 Consultors. Having responded 39 out of 46 Health Districts we have a shortage of at least 162 Consultants. Assuming that in the 7 missing Health Districts there are 14 Consultants, we would still have a shortage of at least 148 Consultants. Attention is missing because never opened, programmed, designed. Not because they are closed, merged or reduced. So we need to start thinking about the desertification of services on the one hand and their effective planning linked to health needs and prevention”.

As for primary care, 6 out of 10 Local Health Authorities have a Primary Care Department; 8 out of 10 have the reorganization of primary care according to Law no. 189 of 2008 and according to art. 54 of the Pact for Health 2014-2016.

But the report shows that “we have few local primary care operators, they are on average older than young (over 3,000 of about 4,000 GPs in Lazio are over 60) and the number of patients is increasing in the Health Districts who, once retired for their own healthcare reference, they are forced to “increase” the km to be covered in order to have the service available”.

A scenario, underlines Cittadinanzattiva, which “at least for the next few years, is destined to increase, not only in small provincial towns, but also in cities and in the Rome area with clear impacts on a predominantly elderly, pluripathological and lonely population that we “usually” find in studies of GPs. We have therefore passed from a theoretical “take charge” to an effective “discharge of services”. The near future scenario, at least for the next 5 years, is and will be dramatic from this point of view. This is not a matter of scaremongering, of spreading pessimism or anything else. The sooner reality is recognized and known, the better it is for everyone. Also for the “politics” and for the organizational choices that will have to be made”.

