The Californian giant already seems to be in the hands of the cup leader and fresh world champion, but the gaps are small. Borsotti, Maurberger, Della Vite, Vinatzer, Zingerle and De Aliprandini to aim at least for the top 15.

Saturday 25 February, 10.10pm

A top ten enclosed in just over 7 tenths, for a race that is still open but with a favorite who always responds to that name, Marco Odermatt.

The red bib is in front of everyone in Palisades Tahoe, the scene of the first of five consecutive challenges on the North American snow: at 10.45 pm the seventh giant of the season is decided, with the 2nd run traced by the technician of a Norway who placed no less than four among the top eight, but with Henrik Kristoffersen who needs to recover from seventh position to keep games open for the specialty cup.

Lucas Braathen seems to be the main candidate to undermine King Odermatt, having to recover “only” 33 cents, but his compatriot Windingstad and a nice Pinturault are also ahead of him, second at +0″25.

Second heat of the Palisades Tahoe men’s giant that you can follow on NEVEITALIA, starting at 10.45 pm with the FIS live timing service.

There are six, and it is a seasonal record, the Azzurri qualified for this 2nd round. The first to restart will be Giovanni Borsotti, 30th in the middle of the race with a 2”09 gap from Odermatt. Then immediately comes Maurberger (29th), Della Vite (24th), Vinatzer (23rd) and the De Aliprandini-Zingerle duo, twentieth with the same time at 1″62 from the top. The gap from the top ten is wide enough for everyone and the track held up well in 1st, but…