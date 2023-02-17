Home Health there are batches that can put your health at risk; let’s see which ones
Some packs of almonds containing aflatoxins withdrawn from the market

Il Ministry of Health has forced some to be withdrawn from the market lots of almonds which can endanger the salute: let’s see together which ones.

The newspaper Republicin its online edition, reports that the following
packs of almonds they are not to be consumed, but reported to the point of sale:

1) Type: 40 gram sachets, with lot numbers 277/22 and 290/22;

2) nightlife catering; 700 g buckets with lots 270/22, 294/22 and 273/22; moreover, also those of 1 kg with numbers 277/22 and 291/22

3) I&D Srl: 19 compostable trays between 200 and 400 grams, with identification numbers 279/22, 280/22 and 295/22.

All of these products are marketed by a company in Frattamaggiorein the province of Naples, and the NAS have discovered that the products are subject to aflatoxinsparticular substances produced by the metabolism of some fungi. They can develop during the cultivation, harvesting and also the storage of cereals and nuts, especially in hot and humid conditions.

The health risks derived from these foods could bring a toxicity short-term (but also chronic) on the liveras theaflatossina B1 was classified as carcinogen and is strictly regulated as far as the legal limits are concerned.

