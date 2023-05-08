«There are no conditions to continue the work»- breaking latest news

Resignation with immediate effect. The Chief Executive Officer of Rai, Carlo Fuortes, leave the company, one year before the expiry of his mandate, noting that he no longer has a majority on the board of directors. The manager communicated his resignation to the shareholder, the Minister of Economy and Finance, this morning. On the decision, Fuortes said in a statement: «I have been working in the public administration for decades and I have always acted in the interests of the institutions which I have guided, favoring the general benefit of the community over partisan conveniences».

To push the CEO to the gesture also the controversies that arose around the government decree which, setting a ceiling on the age of opera superintendents, effectively “fired” the one from the Teatro San Carlo, Stephane Lissner, thus freeing up a place for Fuortes. A rule that has raised the level of the clash between the majority and the opposition also on the level of immobilism of the company.

On this point Fuortes explains: “In the first year of work of the new Board of Directors with the Draghi government, the Board has achieved great results for the company. To name just a few: new programs and schedules which have led, among other things, to an evident relaunch of Rai2, the organizational transformation by genre, a strategic real estate plan that has been awaited for decades, a significant strengthening of RaiPlay and the digital offer» .

ill-fated ci² Fuortes admits that “since the beginning of 2023 a political confrontation has erupted over the position I hold and over my person which contributes to weakening Rai and the public service. At the same time I noticed within the board of directors of Rai the lack of the constructive attitude that had characterized him, indispensable for the management of the first Italian cultural company. This actually threatens to paralyze it, making it unable to meet the obligations and deadlines of corporate programming with the risk of making it impossible to face the great challenges of Rai’s future.

Among these is the launch of the new industrial plan and of that Service Contract, the absence of which was complained of by the Minister of Enterprise, Adolfo Urso in the Rai Supervisory Commission.

In his long farewell statement, Fuortes also confesses that “in the coming weeks, the board of directors must decide on the programs for the new schedules and it is a fact that there are no longer the conditions to continue the editorial renewal project that we had undertaken in 2021. In order to get new production plans approved by the board of directors, I cannot accept the compromise of agreeing on changes – although obviously legitimate – in the editorial line and programming that I do not consider in Rai’s interest. I have always considered the freedom of choice and of the work of a director to be an essential element of the ethics of a public company». A claim with clear tones.

Among the reasons for political controversy in recent weeks there was also the alleged claim by Fuortes to obtain a new location, but on the merits the ad now specifies: “My professional future – which has been much discussed in the newspapers these days, not always by the way – is of no importance in the face of these reasons and cannot be the subject of negotiation. I therefore acknowledge that there are no longer the conditions to continue my job as managing director. In the interest of the company, I communicated my resignation to the Minister of Economy and Finance».

At this point the succession opens, much desired by the majority forces, which should lead to the appointment of the new CEO Roberto Sergio and the general manager Gianpaolo Rossi. The new gender directions and those of the newspapers will be decided in cascadestarting from Tg1.

From the opposition, in particular from the Pd, In the last few days, Fuortes had received a solicitation to resist by preventing the replacement in Rai. An appeal that the CEO has at this point dropped on deaf ears. The manager leaves without the certainty that the place that would have been prepared for him at the San Carlo will really become free. There are too many unknown factors surrounding the decree that Lissner’s lawyers are preparing to challenge today.