There are only 12 real symptoms of Long Covid, according to a new study

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicates over 200 symptoms associated with long Covid. A new study has narrowed it down to just twelve conditions — here’s what they are.

Among the most dramatic consequences ofinfection and coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 there is the so-called Long Covida vast and varied range of symptoms which can last for months or even years after contracting the pandemic pathogen. It is such a unique condition that the World Health Organization (OMS) indicates in over 200 the symptoms associated with it. This makes it very complex to “frame” even by the specialists themselves, due to the plethora of more or less serious and more or less lasting consequences. In light of this, several research teams are doing everything possible to better characterize and narrow down the symptoms of Long Covid, also known as sindrome post-COVID-19 or more recently as feed, an acronym for “post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection” (initially this name was chosen for cardiovascular conditions only, but has now been extended to all symptoms). There are actually only 12 of the most consistent and common symptoms of the condition, a new study has determined.

The new and in-depth investigation was conducted by a US research team led by scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital and the Faculty of Medicine of Harvard University, the University of Colorado – Anschutz Medical Campus, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Stanford University and many other prestigious institutions. The researchers, coordinated by Professor Tanayott Thaweethai, professor of Biostatistics at Harvard University, reached their conclusions after conducting a prospective observational cohort study with about 10,000 participants, all adults – of whom 71 percent women – recruited in about eighty different structures (including hospitals and health centres). Most of them (8,646 people) had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19; their data was compared with more than 1,100 uninfected people in the control group.

Crossing all the information, the researchers found a total of 44 different symptoms, of which 37 were more common. All were reported at least 30 days after passing the acute phase of the disease. By assigning a score to each of them, the researchers were able to further narrow the range of symptoms, bringing out those actually linked to Long Covid and more consistent. They are: loss / alteration of smell and tastewith a score of 8; post-exertional malaise (score 7); chronic cough (4); brain fog (3); seven (3); palpitations (2); chest pain (2); fatigue (1); changes in sexual desire and ability (1); dizziness (1); gastrointestinal problems (1); abnormal movements (1); hair loss (0). Interestingly, a previous study by scientists at the University of Missouri had highlighted only seven symptoms linked to Long Covid, developed within a year of infection. They were tachycardia; hair loss; fatigue; chest pain; dyspnea (breathing difficulties); joint pain and obesity. Some match those of the new research, others differ markedly.

It should be emphasized that the symptoms were self-reported, furthermore the cohorts involved in the new study derive from another survey, therefore the data are susceptible to uncertainty, nevertheless according to the authors of the research this is a first step to help define more fully the long Covid or PASC. However, further studies will be needed to get a clearer and more complete picture of this vast and complex condition, which has affected huge numbers of people over the past three years. The details of the research “Development of a Definition of Postacute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection” have been published in the authoritative scientific journal JAMA.