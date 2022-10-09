Covid: there are symptoms that worsen even after a year from the infection, let’s see what they are

Covid-19 leads to psychiatric disorders for 12 months

Ilincreases the symptoms ofin the twelve months following theat least of. You even go up torelative to other signals such as theand attention. A fact confirmed by an all-Italian research conducted at the Udine Hospital considering a sample of 472 patients, withthat yesthus creating a “long-lasting” symptomatology at the expense of the quality of life.

As reported on beraking latest news, “this is worrying“, underlines the Italian Society of Neuro Psycho Pharmacology (Sinpf).”We find ourselves in one of the “most difficult and complex moments for Italian psychiatry, which is facing a real”structural decay“of many of the territorial and hospital branches of mental health, a decline in mental health departments (from 183 to 141), a dramatic flight of medical personnel” (in 2025 there will be a lack of one thousand psychiatrists and nine thousand health professionals) “and resources available to a third party compared to those of the other main European countries“(3% instead of 10%)”. For the Sinpfin short, “psychiatry is completely forgotten by the NRP“. Psychiatrists reiterate the”need to establish a National Agency for Mental Health that, 44 years after the reform, it can review the entire sector at 360 degrees“.

An “important study – he explains Claudio Mencacciemeritus director of Psychiatry at the Fatebenefratelli-Sacco hospital in Milan and co-president of Sinpf – for at least three reasons: firstly, the more frequent psychiatric symptoms, that is depression, anxiety e insomniathe so-called common mental disorders with an estimated lifetime prevalence between 25.9% and 32.6%, represent a loss of health considerable over the life span. Second, a growing body of evidence indicates that Covid-19 survivors may present cognitive disturbances lasting, probably due to the experience of a more severe disease and pre-existing cognitive fragility. Finally, more and more studies suggest that who has had the Coronavirus infection experience one poor sleep quality – highlights – and a psychiatric distress in the form of persistent somatic symptomswith implications for public health in terms of worsening the quality of life “.