Home » There are three things you should never do when you have a headache
Health

There are three things you should never do when you have a headache

by admin
There are three things you should never do when you have a headache

Does your head hurt regularly? Read here how to get tension headaches under control and what common mistakes you should avoid.

Almost everyone knows it, some people it accompanies again and again in everyday life: tension headache. Those who want to get rid of regular headaches should better not do these three things.

Mistake 1: Just ignore the pain

Doing nothing – that’s not a solution. In this way you risk that tension headaches will occur more and more frequently, and may even become chronic, as the German Brain Foundation warns. Over time, it can happen that the pain centers in the brain are permanently irritated. The pain then takes care of itself.

There is another downside to ignoring it: the pain can spread and cause tension in the neck and shoulders.

Mistake 2: Not engaging with the trigger

Sure, one pill makes the headache go away. In order to get a grip on them in the long term, however, it is necessary to identify the triggers and tackle them – as far as possible.

Maybe you drink too little. Or it is everyday life with too many demands and too few breaks to which the body regularly reacts with an oppressive skull.

If you want to prevent headaches, you can, for example, incorporate relaxation exercises into your everyday life, as the Brain Foundation advises. And regular endurance sports can also help – preferably at least 30 to 45 minutes three days a week.

Mistake 3: Taking painkillers too often

Painkillers such as ASA, ibuprofen or paracetamol are welcome helpers against headaches. However, you should keep track of how often you swallow them.

According to the German Brain Foundation, you should not take headache medication for more than ten days a month. If you take them more often, there is a risk of headaches as a side effect – and with it a spiral of pain that is difficult to get out of.

See also  Memory loss, the benefits of neurostimulation

What can be an alternative to the tablet: apply some peppermint oil on the temples or put a cold compress on the back of the neck.

You may also like

Tax, the reform arrives in the Chamber of...

“Fit for Gaming – Healthy gambling, but how?”...

Breast cancer, when it becomes personal for doctors

Big or small? Who is at risk for...

The Impact of Heat Stress on Livestock: Adapting...

Last-Minute Diet: Lose 5 Kilos in 3 Days...

Ocular albinism – My eyesight

Less than 80 calories! Five flavors of ice...

Covid: global cases above one million again –...

Unveiling the Journey: From Reluctant Goalkeeper to Rising...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy