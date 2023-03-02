Michelle Impossible: the show restarts. Get back on track Michelle Hunzikerthe Swiss best known in Italy, which is on air with the second episode of her one woman show. To open the rich on the ground of guests is the musical group The flight who enters paying homage to the landlady with the song “Michelle ma belle”: «With you our first international debut» say the three tenors, recounting their meeting with Michelle when they performed on her German show 14 years ago.

The story

Between tours, concerts, performances and albums, the Il Volo trio has become one of the best known in Italy. But the beginnings in Italy were difficult: «We sang very often abroad before establishing ourselves in Italy» the trio reveals to Michelle.

The performance

The landlady welcomes the three tenors on the stairs of her scenography, making them tell and also reveal the secrets of their success and their friendship that not everyone knows. And, between them, there were not even disagreements. «There are times when you want to get away, you want not to see them, go out with others. It’s part of being a group» reveals Ignazio who for a while was away from his companions, only to find them again and reunite even stronger than before.

