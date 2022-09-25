The Ministry of Health has alerted the Regions about the listeriosis food provoked by some frankfurters contaminated by the Tre Valli farm – IT 04 M CE. The presence of the bacterium it was also confirmed by some samples carried out at the plant. In fact, according to the press release published a few hours ago, there were some clinical cases for “Listeria monocytogene”.

The withdrawal of the products

Once the problem was discovered, the company immediately started all the procedures withdrawing from the market the batches of sausages tested positive (1785417 and 01810919) and, in order not to leave anything to chance and to use the utmost precaution, also all those produced before the date of 12 September 2022. Customers were also notified by means of a specific communication in the points of sale where the products were located. Broader investigations are also underway to understand whether other related products may have been subject to contamination or not.

What is and where is the bacterium

The Ministry explained that this bacterium can be found naturally on the ground, in water and in vegetation and is able to contaminate numerous foods such as milk, vegetables, soft cheeses but also undercooked meats or slightly seasoned sausages. “ The main street of transmission for humans it is food. Healthy children and adults may occasionally become infected, but rarely develop severe disease unlike in debilitated, immunosuppressed individuals and in pregnant women whose disease is more severe “, explain the experts.

The symptomatology varies from person to person both from the amount of bacterium ingested and from the state of health in which the affected person is found: the mildest forms vary from symptoms similar to those of the flu and gastrointestinal up to forms “ septicemia, meningitis or abortion “, reports the website of the Ministry. This bacterium is resistant even to low temperatures and to the drying of those foods stored in the fridge. Conversely, it can be eliminated with careful cooking of food.

The precautions to be taken