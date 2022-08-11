Home Health There is a bug in the game lineup on the official Xbox Cloud Gaming website
There is a bug in the game lineup on the official Xbox Cloud Gaming website

There is a bug in the game lineup on the official Xbox Cloud Gaming website

According to foreign media reports, many whistleblowers said on Twitter yesterday that they had seen games such as “Ayrden’s Ring” and “Grand Theft Auto V” on the Xbox Cloud Gaming webpage, and they were also marked on it. Game Pass Logo, but just as players were happy, these pages disappeared again, and the official said this was a bug.

Although according to the official statement, it seems that these games will not be added to the XGP lineup in a short period of time, but some players have discovered that on the official website server status page, Grand Theft Auto online mode actually has an Xbox Cloud Gaming column, so this time It’s really a bug on the Xbox website, or if you accidentally exposed the page yourself, it seems a bit intriguing.

Of course, Gamescom 2022 is coming, and Xbox has also announced some information in advance, and maybe the truth will come out by then.

