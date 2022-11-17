Carbonated drinks – although many still don’t realize it yet – are not exactly the best for our health which is our most precious asset. Furthermore – hear hear – they can lead to faster aging of our body and our skin.

Watch out since some drinks can really hurt our bodymaking it age more easily. Let’s find out more about it…

Fizzy drinks, what a mess!

In particular, when it comes to aging, which is a topic that is talked about far too often today, carbonated drinks have incredibly negative effects. And that should alarm us all in no time, even though we’re still quite young. We then think of the fact that their consumption promotes weight gain and the incidence of other pathologies which are not – at all – to be underestimated, above all because they can also become chronic.

Watch out for sugars

Sugary drinks are – and also quite rightly – singled out as one of the possible, so not the only one causes of obesity, heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Diseases that, with the inevitable advance of age, are increasingly dangerous. Also understand well that in that direction excess sugar intake it can only favor – sadly – its onset.

The risk of chronic diseases

A study carried out in 2014 and published in theAmerican Journal of Public Health proved that sugary drinks can really and concretely cause very early aging at an exquisitely cellular level.

In a nutshell, the subjects who drink more sugary drinks have i shorter telomeres what else are they the terminal regions of the chromosomes. Also their length is directly related to longevity and at risk- really heavy and real– to develop chronic diseases. In short, no joke!

Drinking it promotes premature tissue aging

Well, you figured it out: habitually drinking carbonated drinks favors– and a lot too- tissue aging. And, even if the study was carried out on adults, and this should be said for the record. it is by no means excluded that these effects – which must make our hair stand on end- may also apply to children.

Not for nothing, apparently theconstant intake of half a liter of sugary drinks per day corresponds to 4-6 years of aging more for a measure of telomere shortening similar to that associated with cigarette smoking which as we know is not exactly a panacea for our health and our life in general.