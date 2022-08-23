Home Health there is a fruit that gives us 5 more years of life
Health

by admin
It is enough to eat a little of it every day, even in the form of an extract, to gain 5 more years. What fruit are we talking about?

Eugenio Spagnuolo

– Milano

We know it as the fruit of the gods: an undeserved fame given that, according to a new study, it is enough to eat a little of it every day to add 5 years to our life. Thanks to its valuable content: antioxidants that reduce inflammation and chemicals that increase good intestinal bacteria and lower cholesterol. What fruit are we talking about?

The fruit of longevity

According to a group of scientists from Western New England University to have this superpower is … grapes, as it helps the body eliminate refined fats and sugars in processed foods, to counter the effects of a junk food diet. “Grapes” explains Dr. John Pezzuto, one of the authors of the study “adds a new dimension to the old saying we are what we eat. This is truly extraordinary ”.

Grapes, the fruit of longevity: the study

In a series of experiments, some laboratory mice were fed high-fat foods, following a diet similar to that of Western countries. Some of them, at the end of the meal, received a powdered grape extract equivalent to a small portion of the fruit. The study results show that just adding grapes to the diet meant that guinea pigs suffered less from fatty liver and lived longer than their peers. “The observed change could correspond to an additional 4 or 5 years in the life of a human being,” says Pezzuto.

See also  The Australian startup that invented Google Maps

Eat grapes for brain and liver health

According to the researchers, grapes have several longevity benefits. For instance improves the functionality of neurons, with positive effects on behavior and cognition. And it would also seem counteract non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), linked to the consumption of junk foods. “The study results suggest the potential of grapes to modulate gene expression, prevent oxidative damage, induce fatty acid metabolism, improve NAFLD and increase longevity even when given alongside a high-fat diet,” he comments. the scientist.

Grapes and longevity: the pill of youth

Another study by the Shanghai Chinese Academy of Sciences, published in December 2021, states that there is a link between grapes and longevity, according to which grape extract has “a high potential” to delay, alleviate and even prevent. some diseases. “The functional decline of organs associated with aging and the increased risk of chronic age-related diseases are driven in part by the accumulation of senescent cells,” the researchers write in the journal Nature Metabolism.

The credit goes to a flavonoid known as PCC1 which eliminates cells both or senescent, who have stopped dividing. These aging cells naturally accumulate as we age and release chemicals that cause inflammation. If other studies confirm the researchers’ insights, a supplement based on grape seed extract may soon arrive on the market, able to act on these cells: a sort of longevity pill. At the Shanghai Academy of Sciences they are quite sure: “The potential anti-aging effects of CCP1 demonstrated in our preclinical tests provide good support for further clinical development of CCP1, with the aim of helping us live longer lives. and healthier “.

See also  With a song we fly to the moon (and land on Squid Games)

© breaking latest news



