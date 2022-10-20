Do you want to advertise on this site?

A nice breath of fresh air, in a historical period in which the lack of health figures at all levels – not only doctors, but also nurses, specialist technicians and auxiliary staff -, it is becoming a problem at the Italian level. Asst della Valcamonica has recently been recognized as a university teaching center.

It means in the hospitals of Esine and Edolo the trainees will be able to operate to carry out assistance activities.

modern medicine

Not only that, within their various training courses, such as post-graduate specialization or internships, they will have the opportunity to train in the Valley, in a reality that will thus be able to make use of the precious contribution of young professionals in training, trained and updated according to modern medicine. All this is made possible thanks to the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Region and the Lombard universities, which are the headquarters of the Faculties of Medicine, as is Brescia. The possibility emerged a few years ago, specifically in the period of the health emergency, but only in some departments, while today it has been extended to many more sectors.

Chance

In all, they trained and worked between Esine and Edolo about thirty postgraduates: now the goal is to increase these numbers, to address at least in part the shortage of personnel that is also putting the Camunian structures in great difficulty. To amplify and enrich the opportunities for young trainees, some municipalities in Valcamonica have already said they are willing to make free accommodation available, for the benefit of those who choose Camuni hospitals.

“Our company constitutes, together with the Asst del Garda and Cremona, a clinical assistance center – declares the strategic direction of Vallecamonica – led by the University of Brescia and the Asst Spedali Civili, where functional activities are carried out to support the needs of teaching and research in the schools of medicine and surgery. The synergy between the regional health system and the university one is essential to guarantee the integration between training, research and assistance ».

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

breaking latest news © www.giornaledibrescia.it