There is a lack of family doctors, each medical guard will be able to treat 1000 patients: INPS decree approved

The doctors of the medical guards will soon arrive to strengthen the ranks of family doctors, today increasingly deficient with the result that many citizens are left…

The doctors of the medical guards will soon arrive to strengthen the ranks of family doctors, today increasingly deficient with the result that many citizens have been left without them. Thanks to an amendment (which sees the Honorable Marta Schifone as the first signatory) to the Inps Decree definitively approved today in the Senate, each medical guard will be able to take charge of up to 1000 patients. “It will bring assistance to 1,500,000 more citizens and safeguard the effectiveness of the medical guard”, announces Tommasa Maio, national secretary of Fimmg Continuity of Assistance.

Shortage of doctors, the amendment

Until 2026, the amendment provides for the possibility for doctors in the single role of primary care with an hourly quota of 24 hours a week – or rather the doctors of the former medical guards – to have up to 1,000 patients in charge. “In the context of serious shortages of professionals that afflicts many areas of the country, an emergency measure like this – says Maio – is very important to contain the damage of the failure to plan”. It is now awaiting publication in the Official Gazette. «An emergency measure like this – explains the Fimmg representative – is very important to contain the damage of the failure to plan. Especially when compared to the inertia of the Regions which on the one hand complain of a shortage of doctors and on the other continue to cause delays in the publication of tenders for the training of new recruits in general medicine”.

A delay, he points out, which “prevents the Ministry from providing for the national notice and, therefore, from setting the date of the competition which would lead to strengthening an increasingly widespread and effective assistance on the territory immediately after passing the competition”. Also expressing relief is the Secretary General of Cittadinanzattiva Anna Lisa Mandorino, who has been engaged for some time in monitoring and denouncing the desertification of the public assistance offer and the difficulties that doctors and patients have to face on a daily basis. «Today’s news seems to us to be good news – Mandorino says – because it will make it possible to prevent millions of citizens from being left without a family doctor and will help guarantee the functioning of continuity of care. Clearly, there is still a long way to go, because shortages are a national issue. An issue that dramatically affects Northern Italy but which is also increasingly felt in many areas of the South».

