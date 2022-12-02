More family doctors in Emilia Romagna: they will be 309 Medicine and Surgery graduates who this year will be able to access the three-year course of specific training in General medicine 2022-2025.

209 through a public competition announcement for examsthe remaining 100 through a reserved ranking to those who have worked in general medical services for at least 24 months in the last ten years (possibility envisaged by the former ‘Calabria decree’): since the places available in the reserved ranking assigned to Emilia-Romagna by the national distribution established in State-Regions Conference were only 43, the Region has decided to increase the contingent by another 57 units, covering entirely with own resources – 3.5 million – expenses for the organization of the three-year course. Thanks to this intervention, we thus arrive at the total number of 309 places available.

The green light came from two council resolutions approved in the last meeting.

“The commitment of the Emilia-Romagna Region continues – says the Councilor for Health Policies, Raffaele Donini– who for years has supported the need to increase the places available for the training of new doctors to be included in public health, in order to address a shortage that also affects the entire country. The training of a new group of family doctors, who play an irreplaceable role also due to the strictly fiduciary relationship with the patient, is a priority objective for us. Thanks to the additional resources allocated again this year by the Region, there will be many more doctors who will be able to access the specialist training course”.

The funds

All 209 doctors who pass the selection by participating in the public competition for exams will be awarded a scholarship. 148 scholarships will be paid by the Region with the allocation of funding from the National Health Fund (over 5.5 million euros), while the other 61 will be financed with resources from Mission 6 of the PNRR (over 2.3 million euros).

Scholarships are not provided for the 100 doctors who will be admitted to the course through a reserved ranking.

Times

The Call and the Notice are published in the Official Bulletin of the Region (part three competitions, n. 361 of 2 December 2022), while the announcement and public notice are expected to be published in the Official Gazette by the end of the year. For reasons of national uniformity, the deadline for submitting applications will end at 1 pm on the thirtieth day following publication in the Official Gazette. The application for admission must be submitted exclusively electronically using the platform at the address http://s Selezionecorsommg. regione.emilia-romagna.it.

The admission requirements e further information are available both in the text of the tender and the notice, and on the appropriate page ER Saluteat the address https://salute.regione.emilia- romagna.it/ssr/carriera-e- education/medicine- affiliated/course-of- specific-training-in- General medicine

