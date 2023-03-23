A space dedicated to outdoor fitness will be created in Comitini. The small town in the Agrigento area, in fact, has been admitted to a loan of 21 thousand euros for the creation of an equipped planning itinerary. “Another objective has been achieved by the municipal administration – said the mayor Luigi Nigrelli – and a village like ours, which focuses heavily on the tourism sector, must necessarily equip itself to host visitors in the best possible way. We are certain that this new space dedicated to fitness will allow our young people, but not only them, to be able to devote themselves to leisure and training in complete tranquility”.







