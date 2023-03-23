Home Health there is a loan of 21 thousand euros
Health

there is a loan of 21 thousand euros

by admin



A space dedicated to outdoor fitness will be created in Comitini. The small town in the Agrigento area, in fact, has been admitted to a loan of 21 thousand euros for the creation of an equipped planning itinerary. “Another objective has been achieved by the municipal administration – said the mayor Luigi Nigrelli – and a village like ours, which focuses heavily on the tourism sector, must necessarily equip itself to host visitors in the best possible way. We are certain that this new space dedicated to fitness will allow our young people, but not only them, to be able to devote themselves to leisure and training in complete tranquility”.



See also  Covid: homeopaths, 'in this phase most requests for help against anxiety and insomnia'

You may also like

study reveals link to disease

Why I have to walk slower with my...

If you’re allergic to painkillers, use these naturals...

Health: A calculator for diagnosing malnutrition – Medicine

Toothpaste at Öko-Test: “Elmex in the evening, no...

Ketamine, Milan among the first cities in Europe...

Causes and measures to save the plant

anti-counterfeiting drugs, NAS and CEPOL train 30 police...

That’s what experts say – that’s how dangerous...

Yearbook 2021, updated data from the National Health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy