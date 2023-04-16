Home » There is a natural aroma that can reduce anxiety, that’s what it is
There is a natural aroma that can reduce anxiety, that’s what it is

by admin
According to the magazine Frontiers in Psychologyl’smelling vanilla might help reduce anxiety. It is a highly appreciated and widely used aroma in our daily life, both in the kitchen and in cosmetic products; however, scholars are trying to understand if it can be used to obtain mental health benefits.

The team of researchers examined the effects of vanilla flavoring in response to anxiety on a group of healthy volunteers. Subjects were exposed to the fragrance for about 10 minutes and then their anxiety response was assessed (by monitoring heart rate and blood pressure). In addition to noting a certain longevity of the vanilla flavor effects (they lasted several minutes after exposure), the experts have identified a significant reduction in anxiety levels of the participants.

The smell of vanilla, according to scientists, is able to activate our parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for relaxation of the body. Also, the fragrance could increase serotonin levels in the brain, namely a neurotransmitter that regulates mood, such as dopamine.

Obviously, such an aroma it can in no way replace a specific pharmacological or psychological therapy to treat anxiety; however, it is still interesting to discover such a correlation. Well, you just have to buy a delicate air freshener with vanilla extracts, to put in the place where you work or study!

