There is a new indicator for measuring well-being, it’s called ‘experienced health’

breaking latest news – A new holistic approach to human health and that goes beyond the mere absence of disease. It is the new health indicator proposed by the researchers of the Swiss Paraplegic Research and the University of Lucerne, in Switzerland and which is based on the complex “human functioning”.

Scientists deal with people with mobility difficulties but this approach, they reveal in an article published in Frontiers in Science, should be valid for everyone. Indeed, during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the term ‘welfare’ has entered the popular vocabulary, say the authors. “We quickly discovered that without the opportunity to go for walks, socialize and work, our well-being suffered. Health was suddenly more than just the state of our bodies: it also depended on our ability to engage in activities that interest us. While this was a revelation to many, the World Health Organization (WHO) had already initiated this rethinking of health,” the authors comment. For this, they created a new concept and evaluation framework to capture the multidimensional nature of our daily health experience, called “human functioning”.

“Despite its great promise, this new tool has not been implemented widely in healthcare and politics. Our team’s goal is to make it happen,” said Gerold Stucki, a member of a research team at Swiss Paraplegic Research and the University of Lucerne, Switzerland. In their article Stucki and colleagues unveil an innovative framework for integrating assessment and treatment of functioning into health and social care systems.

“We believe this approach has the potential to profoundly change healthcare practice, education, research and policy,” added Jerome Bickenbach. Human functioning augments the traditional biomedical approach by adding the dimension of “experienced health”.

This aspect of health reflects an individual’s ability to engage in a variety of activities, from eating independently to socializing and working. Because our health – biological and lived – is intertwined, this approach delivers a more complete understanding of human health. Mobility problems are a clear example of why an assessment of functioning is important. A disabled person may experience poor health in a physical environment that is not accessible. But their functioning can be improved through assistive devices and modifications to the built environment.

“How it works also makes it clear how our health is linked to our well-being”, explained Sara Rubinelli. “It’s not just about the absence of illness, injury or other physical problems, but also about the ability to take part in daily life and achieve personal goals. Cultivating individual well-being on a large scale could truly transform our society, ultimately improving the well-being of society.” To realize this vision, the team developed a multi-pronged strategy to implement a standardized assessment of functioning in health and social care systems. The first step is to recognize functioning as the third leading indicator of health.

“Morbidity and mortality are the two main indicators currently used to evaluate population health and the effectiveness of policies and interventions,” said Cristiana Baffone. “Although this strategy has brought us enormous benefits, it does not include lived health. Recognizing functioning as the third leading indicator will fill this gap,” he comments.

The article explains that this approach can also advance the third United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG3): “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all”. While SDG3 targets both health and well-being, its progress is assessed using mortality and morbidity data. Systematically tracking and analyzing data on human functioning across populations can guide efforts to achieve the comprehensive vision of SDG3.

It is evident, say the authors, that the integration of functioning into health care it is a complex process which requires significant investment and involvement from healthcare professionals, policy makers and the public. One of the main problems raised by the authors is a general lack of awareness about the broad potential benefits of this approach, which can be addressed with effective communication campaigns. They also stress the need for a new generation of researchers, health professionals and policy makers to train a workforce to work in the ‘sciences of human functioning’. This field will integrate distinct disciplines to deepen our understanding of health and guide theto research, health care and policy,” Stucki explained.

