An unusual symptom. Each Covid variant has its “particular signs”, by now we have learned it. If up to Delta the loss of taste and smell was the alarm bell most reported by the infected, with Omicron the signs of severe cold, sore throat and nasal congestion dominated. But in this ‘family’ of Sars-CoV-2, which today dominates the world stage, there is sister and sister and each gives a sign of herself in a different way. With the rise of Omicron 5 (BA.5) a ‘new entry’ is added to the book of symptoms of the infection. Distinguishing signs: it strikes at night. If anything should happen to wake up in an abnormal sweat bath, the advice is to suspect the infection. Suggesting this new element is immunologist Luke O’Neill, a professor of biochemistry at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.

“An extra symptom of BA.5 that I saw this morning is night sweats. Isn’t that weird?” The professor told an Irish radio, ‘NewsTalk’, over the past few days. His statements have bounced around in the British media. The expert explained: “The disease is slightly different because the virus has changed. There is a certain immunity – obviously with T lymphocytes and so on – and that mix between” better equipped “immune system and different virus could give rise to a slightly different disease, strangely night sweats are a characteristic. But – adds the expert – very importantly, if you are vaccinated and you have done the booster “, Covid” does not progress into a serious disease: this is the message to continue to remind people “.

It should be noted that sweating at night, in perhaps the hottest summer ever, is the practice for millions of people, Covid or not Covid. But the words of the immunologist are still to be reported.

The virus inevitably continues to circulate in Italy. The new cases of Covid 19 ascertained in Italy yesterday jumped to 64,861, with a surge compared to the 18,813 recorded the day before. The number of deaths has also increased to 190, a figure that brings the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 172,397. The positivity rate is 18.3%. What matters most is that the pressure on the hospital system is decreasing: the number of hospitalizations in intensive care drops to 386 and the number of beds occupied in ordinary wards is also decreasing: there are a total of 10,245 hospitalizations.