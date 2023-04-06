Home Health There is a Podcast explaining male sexual taboos
Health

There is a Podcast explaining male sexual taboos

by admin
There is a Podcast explaining male sexual taboos

‘Toxic masculinity’ is bad for women’s health but especially for men. “Only 2 out of 10 in Italy visit a urologist and only after the age of 50”, he explains Nicholas Macchione, surgeon specializing in urology and andrology. After the book “Simple sex” (Fabbri publisher). Macchione is the author together with Diego Passoni, speaker of Radio Deejay, of the series “Cazzi nostri – Cose tramale” (OnePodcast), a counter-narrative on male sexuality that debunks established stereotypes and taboos.

See also  Fan-made "Thriller: Alyx" new module Levitation public real machine show film "Half-Life: Alyx" - Bahamut

You may also like

Double accident on the A1 between 5 trucks...

Isabelle Nunes: Olympia, Arnold, injury, boyfriend, training

Germans see themselves as couch potatoes

Chocolate eggs for the kids? Yes, but beware...

AOK NordWest is the first statutory health insurance...

is still in intensive care, pneumonia caused by...

MotoGP, Marc Marquez in the gym: “I’m slowly...

Free tests in Lloyds pharmacies throughout Italy

Severe brain tumor treated in children in Italy...

There will be a global shortfall of 10...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy