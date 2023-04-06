‘Toxic masculinity’ is bad for women’s health but especially for men. “Only 2 out of 10 in Italy visit a urologist and only after the age of 50”, he explains Nicholas Macchione, surgeon specializing in urology and andrology. After the book “Simple sex” (Fabbri publisher). Macchione is the author together with Diego Passoni, speaker of Radio Deejay, of the series “Cazzi nostri – Cose tramale” (OnePodcast), a counter-narrative on male sexuality that debunks established stereotypes and taboos.