In front of the increase of the 300% of arrivals in the first three months of the year and the difficulties of the reception system in the face of this human tsunami that is hitting the Italian coasts, the government has declared a state of emergency for the next six months. Our country has been left alone by Europe to manage an unprecedented situation, especially if we consider the projections for the coming months as regards landings. From January 1 to today they have landed over 31 thousand migrants, mostly from Tunisia. Numbers that make your wrists shake when compared to those of the same period a year ago, when less than 8 thousand foreigners landed in our country.

Making some statistical considerations starting from the surveys of previous years, the prospects for the coming months are grim for our country. In fact, based on the numbers recorded in the past, as the newspaper points out the weather, it is noted that during the warm season the arrivals registered in the first months of the year increase fivefold. What does this mean? It means that in the summer Italy risks seeing something like arrive on its shores 50,000 people a month, i.e. just under 2,000 migrants a day. In March alone, landings exceeded 13,000 units and you don’t need a calculator to project this figure to the summer, when sea conditions will be optimal for a greater number of days. If these figures are projected to the end of the year, the risk Italy runs is that of counting over 250,000 migrants as of 31 December.

Italy is unable to bear such pressure on its own and in the face of the immobilism of Europe, and the indifference of countries such as Malta, must equip itself to resolve the problem independently. The state of emergency it is a first step in this direction, which adds to the government’s amendments to the new migrant decree, which will be presented in the afternoon. In the meantime, work is against the clock to free the Lampedusa hotspot, taking advantage of the break from landings caused by bad weather. A truce that may not last long, as can be seen from the chats of migrants in which preparations are underway for the next convoys, both from Libya and Tunisia, already in the coming days. In this regard, the fishing boat with the remaining 700 people is expected to arrive in Catania in these hours, who are reaching Sicily escorted by the ship Peluso. The fishing boat is currently being towed by a tug.