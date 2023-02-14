A danger that grows day by day

L’World Health Organization (WHO) made statements about a new possible flu pandemic. A danger that grows day by day. For this you need to be very cautious because the possibility of virus mutations it’s really concrete.

According to WHO, as reported by Republic, there is no imminent danger of spreading avian flu to humans, but despite this, the utmost attention must be paid and all possible negative developments prevented. The declaration of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, has in fact invited to consider every eventuality, even if for now the risk is rather low. The dell’aviaria virus (H5N1) is actually circulating since 1996but in the course of these 27 years we have only witnessed 3 isolated cases of transmissions in humans, which therefore constitute a rare and short-lived event.

In particular, according to data collected by Woah, all over the world they are already dead due to bird flu 208 birds and only in United Kingdom they registered well 200 almost

among mammals. Consequently, the WHO has recommended to be cautious and above all to don’t touch or pick the wild animals, even if sick or dead, but to report them to the competent local authorities. WHO has therefore informed the UN, in order to strengthen surveillance in environments where humans come into contact with animals. Collaboration with manufacturers also ensures the supply of antivirals and vaccines for global use, if needed.

For these reasons, the fear is that this virus too could make a species jump, as happened with several past viruses. In this regard, he also intervened Massimo Clementi, professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan. According to Professor Clementi it is reasonable to fear the contagion of bird flu but it is not necessary to create scaremongering. For the moment there is no concrete risk, moreover Italy has banned themink farm

to curb the problem.

The flu virus shows itself in humans as a simple influenzabut can also lead to death. The symptoms, from the most common to the rarest, are: fever alta, cough, sore throat, cold, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. However, the symptoms are not immediately following the infection, because the incubation of the virus can last from 2 up to 17 days. In any case, the people most at risk are those in contact with animals, also because the transmission of bird flu between humans does not seem as simple as the classic flu.