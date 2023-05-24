There is a risk of diarrhea and vomiting: the manufacturer is recalling several fish products

Since salmonella was discovered during routine tests, a manufacturer is recalling two fish products. These should no longer be consumed.







Deutsche See GmbH is currently providing information about a salmon recall. During routine checks, salmonella was found in a wild herb and flower mixture used to flavor the affected products, as reported by “productwarning.eu”. You should definitely refrain from consuming affected products. Salmonella can cause nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and fever. Small children and people with a weakened immune system are also at risk of a severe course. In case of symptoms, a doctor should be consulted immediately.

Recall: Affected salmon was sold nationwide Specifically affected are blueberry salmon (item numbers 85036 and 85054) and wild herb salmon (item numbers 85667 and 85055). The products were sold nationwide as loose goods without packaging at the service counters of several retail chains. Whoever bought the goods can return them to the place of purchase for a refund of the purchase price. It is not necessary to present the receipt. If you have any questions, you can contact customer service at 0471-9819920.

The original of this article “Manufacturer recalls several fish products” comes from chip.de.

tos/CHIP