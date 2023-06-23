Home » There is a risk of diarrhea – you have to bear this in mind when shopping during the heat
There is a risk of diarrhea – you have to bear this in mind when shopping during the heat

When it is hot, there is an even greater risk than usual that pathogenic germs will multiply in food.

The German Society for General and Visceral Surgery (DGAV) warns that there is a risk of infection, especially when eating undercooked or insufficiently grilled meat.

Poorly chilled dishes or dishes with raw eggs, raw milk or ice cream that have been stored for too long are also possible germ spreaders and should be avoided.

That’s why you should always pack your purchases in the cool bag

Food inspectors have found that meat and dairy products in particular can spoil quickly at high temperatures. Therefore, the purchases should be packed in cool bags and transported home.

At a temperature of 46 degrees, which is quickly reached in a car parked in the sun, a new generation of germs develops every 20 minutes with minced meat.

Watch out for cream cakes and salads at private parties

At private parties, guests and hosts should definitely pay attention to the heat and cool the food. Cream cakes, minced meat, salads and mayonnaise in particular could pose health risks if left in the heat.

There are fewer problems with professional restaurateurs and retailers.

What happens if I consume spoiled food?

Pathogenic microorganisms cause diarrhea, vomiting or circulatory problems in humans. The pathogens include salmonella, staphylococci and clostridia.

The body usually reacts with diarrhea. This occurs when the intestine moves faster and its mucous membrane cells release more water than usual. In this way, the pathogens can be transported out of the body quickly, preventing them from spreading further.

However, if the diarrhea persists for more than three days or alternates with constipation, the DGAV recommends a visit to the doctor’s office.

