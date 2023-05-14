there is a risk of flooding

A red weather alert returns for Sunday 14 May: the Regional Civil Protection Agency and Arpae Emilia-Romagna have issued a new risk bulletin for hydraulic criticality which also affects the territory of Bassa Romagna.

The notice reads: “From the early hours of Sunday 14 May, a disturbed system will bring widespread, at times moderate rainfall throughout Emilia Romagna. The phenomena, which may also take on a stormy nature, will gradually decrease from the afternoon. Flooding is expected localized and new hydrometric level rises on watercourses, which in the hilly basins of the central-eastern sector of the region, affected by significant soil saturation and by flood tails still in progress in the valley stretches, could reach the floodplain areas with of the embankments. The expected red hydraulic and hydrogeological criticalities are connected to the numerous vulnerabilities still in place in the area affected by the events of 2 and 3 May”.

“Orange” alert in Ravenna

From midnight today, Saturday 13 May, to midnight tomorrow, Sunday 14; Weather alert number 59 issued by the regional civil protection agency and Arpae Emilia-Romagna is active in the municipality of Ravenna. The alert is orange due to hydraulic criticality and yellow for hydrogeological criticality and for thunderstorms. Until midnight today, Saturday 13 May, yellow alert number 58 remains in force due to hydraulic problems and thunderstorms.

“Due to the conditions of instability contained in the alert – declares the mayor Michele de Pascale – it is advisable to remember the main self-protection measures in the event of hydraulic, hydrogeological and storm critical situations: pay particular attention to the state of watercourses, stay away from floodable areas, do not access the banks and do not access the sheds; pay attention to any flooded roads and do not access underpasses if they are flooded; secure objects sensitive to the effects of rain, hail and wind or likely to be damaged. In particular for those who live near rivers: pay the utmost attention; in the event of a flood, do not go into basements or other underground places, instead go to the higher floors of the house. I invite all citizens to secure objects or vehicles before the emergency, to pay the utmost attention and to monitor the site and the social channels of the Municipality and the mayor and, indeed, to behave with great caution. I would like to point out that the Municipality of Ravenna has an Alert System service through which communications will be sent to fixed numbers in case of need”.







