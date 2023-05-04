There is a shortage of an important drug against diabetes (and social media has something to do with it). It is not the first time that “do-it-yourself medicine” has done this damage. We will remember how the absurd mania of looking for “alternative treatments to COVID” by advertising them on the various social groups, WhatsApp and Telegram was a factor in the disappearance from the shelves of antibiotics such as Zithromaxwrongly considered a “cure against COVID”, a viral disease.

Good things come in threes: Ozempic, a well-known drug for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes it is still almost untraceable also due to its social popularization as a remedy for obesity. Popularization that also passes give a post at Elon Musk.

There is a shortage of an important drug against diabetes (and social networks have something to do with it)

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, mimics the behavior of a hormone that stimulates insulin production and blocks the production of glucagon, responsible for the increase in insulin in the blood.

Due to the effect, it also causes a decrease in appetite which has led to an “off label” use, outside the indications, as a treatment for obesity.

The manufacturer of Ozempic then created a drug specifically intended for the treatment of obesity, with a different dosage, but the absence of the same in the Italian market has led to focus everyone’s attention on Ozempic.

With the predictable result: those who want or need to lose weight have various options for doing so: but for a diabetic, Ozempic is a life-saving drug which is likely not to be found on the market.

For months, AIFA has been aware of this situation, which it risks to continue throughout 2023.

Other causes are linked to the long wave of the Pandemic which has also led to disturbances in the product chain and the crisis in raw materials.

In any case, it is a good thing that the social campaign on Ozempic as a “slimming” product gives way to the awareness that we need to prioritize the diabetic.

